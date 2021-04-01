The inaugural Dirt Road Festival will bring arts and craft vendors to Rome on April 16-18.
The will be the first year for the event that organizers say will feature more than 50 arts and craft vendors as well as food vendors and a kids area.
Admission is free to the event and visitors can expect to find homemade candles, jewelry, jellies and jams, wreaths, refurbished furniture, carved wood, wall hangings as well as food vendors selling funnel cakes, fried Oreos, boiled peanuts, pork rinds, barbecue, roasted corn and Caribbean soul food.
Attractions for kids will include face painting as well as the Shriners making balloon characters.
Organizers say the festival will be easily accessible for all ages and that there will be restrooms and handwashing stations on site as well as hand sanitizers available at each booth.
The Dirt Road Festival will take place 16-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2201 Calhoun Road in Rome.