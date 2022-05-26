The Imagine music festival comes to Kingston Downs Sept. 15-18 and brings with it an eclectic mix of performers, pool parties, tubing and other activities over the festival’s four days.
The event’s Phase 1 lineup includes headliners Excision, Griz, Kaskade, Air2Earth, Ganja White Night, Gordon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo and Subtronics as well as a slew of other performers.
Imagine will feature an all new festival and camping layout, camping entertainment, classes, competitions, and experiences, improved and expanded campgrounds, lazy river water tubing, nature trails, forest bathing, a brand new pool design and Aqua Day Club, expansion of the Saturday Pool Party with headliners, food vendors with organic, healthy, and local options, free water fill stations, portalet stations, RV spots, a beverage program and a VIP program with enhanced Platinum VIP experience.
Organizers say the event is an immersive music and art experience hoping to bring people together “in unity to celebrate love, life, family, music and art.” The aquatic-themed festival will be filled with rich ocean art, costumes and decor.
All 3-day festival passes now include general admission tent-only camping access and Early Thursday arrival giving ticketholders 4 days and 4 nights of general admission camping. Every vehicle requires a car camping or day parking pass.
Ticket options start at $249 for general admission and go up for VIP and Platinum VIP. Also available are four-pack general admission passes, general admission car camping passes, VIP car camping passes and Thursday preparty tickets.