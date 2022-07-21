Organizers of the upcoming Imagine Festival have released a sneak peek of the site map for what the festival grounds will look like in September.
The map, representing Kingston Downs, illustrates the various music stages, camping areas and parking lots as well as other activity areas.
The illustration shows such areas as the Oceania Stage, Disco Inferno Stage, Imaginarium Workshops, Aqua Day Club & Pool, Ocean View Deck, VIP Club, Amazonia Stage, Silent Disco and the designated general admission and VIP parking and camping areas.
The Imagine music festival will take place Sept. 15-18 at Kingston Downs.
The lineup includes dozens of artists and performers including Excision, Griz, Kaskade, Air2Earth, Ganja White Night, Gordon City, Liquid Stranger, Seven Lions, Black Sun Rmpire, Sidepeice, Snakehips, Madeon, San Holo and Subtronics as well as a slew of other performers.
Festival-goers can also enjoy pool parties, tubing and other activities over the festival’s four days.
Imagine will feature an all new festival and camping layout, camping entertainment, classes, competitions, and experiences, improved and expanded campgrounds, lazy river water tubing, nature trails, forest bathing, a brand new pool design and Aqua Day Club, expansion of the Saturday Pool Party with headliners, food vendors with organic, healthy, and local options, free water fill stations, portalet stations, RV spots, a beverage program and a VIP program with enhanced Platinum VIP experience.
Organizers say the event is an immersive music and art experience hoping to bring people together “in unity to celebrate love, life, family, music and art.” The aquatic-themed festival will be filled with rich ocean art, costumes and decor.
All three-day festival passes include general admission tent-only camping access and Early Thursday arrival giving ticketholders 4 days and 4 nights of general admission camping. Every vehicle requires a car camping or day parking pass.
Ticket options include general admission, VIP and Platinum VIP. Also available are four-pack general admission passes, general admission car camping passes, VIP car camping passes and Thursday preparty tickets. General admission passes include general admission tent only camping, early Thursday arrival, 3 days of music, 4 nights of camping and a silent disco.