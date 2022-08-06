Imagine Music Festival announced Phase 02 of its 2022 lineup.
After an initial announcement of headliners, b2b sets, and a pair of day club pool parties, Imagine rolled out its second round of artists. It includes Illenium, Bombays, Bonnie X Clyde Presents: Tears in Paradise, Crush Club, Dombresky, Dom Dolla, Habstrakt, James Kennedy, John Summit, Kayzo, LSDream, LP GIOBBI, Moore Kismet, Ravenscoon, Said the Sky, and Sidepiece.
Imagine will also feature a performance by special guest, ZHU, and stage takeovers by record labels Mau5trap, Wakaan, and Ophelia. Also returning in 2022 is the signature Imagine Festival Aqua Day Club Pool Parties, where Kaskade will heat up the decks for fans as part of his second set of the festival, and Adventure Club will be featured at the other party. In addition, a special “floaty and euphoric” poolside house set by Bonnie X Clyde Presents: Tears in Paradise will immerse fans in the sonic vibes of their current project.
Three-day general admission passes are available starting at $259, with no fees for a limited time and only $40 down. All 3-day festival passes now include general admission tent-only camping access and early Thursday arrival. VIP passes with express entry into the festival, main stage VIP club, Mermaid Lounge, VIP pool access, exclusive viewing areas, VIP bars, and lounges, and private air-conditioned VIP trailer restrooms start at $479 for a 3-day pass, with no fees for a limited time and only $60 down. Every vehicle requires a car camping or day parking pass.