A few local celebs are paired up with talented chefs for an upcoming fundraiser that local dessert lovers won’t want to miss.
The Dessert Challenge is a fundraiser for Brighter Birthdays and will take place March 26 at John Henry’s Grill. It will feature five teams of local celebs and chefs competing to create the best dessert and raise the most money for Brighter Birthdays.
Amanda Hale with Brighter Birthdays said each team of chef and celeb will collaborate on a dessert creation and prepare it ahead of time, bringing 100 samples to the event.
“Last year Honeycream competed and they made a delicious gelato with their own waffle cone,” Hale said. “There was a dark chocolate cookie entry as well as cakes and a cheesecake.”
Brighter Birthdays packs nearly 2,500 bags for local city and county school children to help brighten their birthday.
This is the organization’s seventh year so the theme of this year’s challenge is Lucky 7. Teams will interpret that theme and incorporate it into their creations.
The Dessert Challenge will be held on Sunday, March 26, from 4-6 p.m., at John Henry’s Grill. There are only 100 tickets being sold so that every attendee can have a taste of each dessert presented.
Matt Stahl with Newby Stahl Wealth Management is one of this year’s competitors. He’s paired with Amber Henson from The Season Events and said he’s excited for the event and to support a great cause.
“At Newby Stahl we’ve supported Brighter Birthdays for the last five years through donations and I find it’s a great cause,” he said. “I didn’t realize there were kids in this town who never get to celebrate a birthday. There are some kids who don’t even realize it’s their birthday because no one makes it special for them. That’s why we support Brighter Birthdays.”
Stahl said he likes to cook but typically not desserts, and will be relying on “heavily” on Henson’s expertise. When asked if he’d tease to their dessert, he admitted it was still in the brainstorming phase.
Attendees to the event will also get two drinks tickets and a vote ticket for the all-inclusive ticket price of $100.
There will be three categories of competition: Top Fundraiser, People’s Choice, and Judge’s Choice. Several of last year’s competitors are actually this year’s judges. Tickets can be purchased, and votes can be made ($1 = 1 vote) through the Brighter Birthdays Facebook page and via the direct website: brighterbirthdays.TicketSpice.com
This year’s teams are:
Rome Grown: Haley Gulledge from TTW and Sunny Shropshire Knauss with Sunflour Community Bakery
Home Sweet Home: Keith Beauchamp from Hardy Realty and The Bowlings from Doug’s Deli
A Spoonful of Sugar: Julie and Larkin Swartz of Swartz Dentistry and Darlington and Brittany Riley from The Sharp Sickle
RCS — Ready to Cook Sweets: Chris Wells from Anna K Davies school and Kelli Barnes from Restoration Rome
Shake and Bake: Matt Stahl from Newby-Stahl Wealth Management and Amber Henson from The Season Events