Church members and volunteers at Sherwood at Rome helped make Christmas a little bit brighter recently when they hosted Hope for the Hungry, providing boxes of food for more than 100 local families.
The church participates in the monthly event that’s based out of First Redeemer Church in Cumming. The mission of Hope for the Hungry is “to increase disciples of Jesus Christ and decrease food insecurities throughout North Georgia.”
“It’s a very unique ministry,” said Sherwood’s pastor Chris Hayes. “They get food from the food banks in Atlanta so it’s supported through the government but it comes to the people through a faith-based organization. They have trucks and trucks and trailers that go to various locations and take all this pre-packaged food.”
Sherwood at Rome, located at 1 Goodman Rd., is one of those distribution locations. Hayes said the church began partnering with Hope for the Hungry about two years ago and in that time, they’ve been able to serve more than 1,500 different families in the Floyd County area.
“That’s pretty exciting,” Hayes said. “They’ll have a truck and trailer that come out and our volunteers are happy to help out. We have on-site counselors who help with other needs as well, not just the food. People can choose to come in for counseling if they’d like.”
Hayes said because the food bank is government funded, there are a couple questions visitors need to answer before collecting their boxes of food, but it’s a simple process. Each box contains about 25 lbs. of non perishable food. The food varies from month to month, but usually contains staple items such as rice, peanut butter, canned vegetables and other non-perishable items.
“What’s unique about our location is that out of the 48 different locations for Hope for the Hungry, we have the most first-time visitors,” Hayes said. “I think that’s because our community is so good about getting the word out. We serve anywhere from 80 to 200 families each month.”
Hayes said they’ve prayed for a ministry that’s been able to help so many people while also putting the gospel first.
“We share the truth with those who come out,” he said. “Our volunteers are phenomenal. And because school was out during this last event, a lot of our teenagers were able to volunteer.
One of those teens who gave his time to the event was Hudson Latimer, a 9th grader at Model High School. He said he was glad to help with the event because he realizes there are some in the community who just need a little help now and again.
“I loaded boxes of food into people’s cars,” he said. “It felt good to help out because some of these people aren’t as fortunate as others. Some just need a little help right now. I know there’s some people who are struggling or who need a second chance to make it. They just need a hand to get out of the struggle first.”
Hayes said what amazes him is seeing some of their visitors return with positive stories. Many are elderly, he said, and he sees them building relationships with the church. They’re eager to share their progress from month to month and that’s encouraging.
Hope for the Hungry events take place on the third Tuesday of each month. The next event will be Jan. 18 at Sherwood at Rome, 1 Goodman Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’ll keep serving as long as we have supplies,” Hayes said. “We’ve never run out.”