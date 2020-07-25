Being home with young children brings on many challenges. Let us take a look at some.
♦ Anchor It: Be sure furniture is anchored to the wall to prevent injuries or death from tipping TV’s, dressers, bookcases and other furniture/appliances.
♦ Inclined Sleepers: Follow CPSC’s recommendation to stop using inclined sleepers. Check www.cpsc.gov/cribs♦ for inclined sleeper recalls.
Prevent Infant Suffocation: Bare is Best! Always place baby on his/her back in a crib with a firm tight fitting mattress. Do not put pillows, quilts, comforters, sheepskins, pillow like bumpers or stuffed toys in the crib. Use only a fitted bottom sheet specifically made for crib use.
Inclined Sleeper Recalls: Do Not use inclined sleepers. CPSC has recalled millions of inclined sleepers and urges consumers to take advantage of the remedies.
Prevent Furniture/TV Tip Overs: Unsecured and unstable TV’s, furniture and appliances are a hidden hazard in your home. Parents and caregivers should inspect and secure them to protect young children from injuries or death.
Prevent Window Covering Entrapment: All shades and blinds in homes should be examined for accessible cords on the front, side and back and replaced with cordless window products. Go cordless!! If you cannot replace window coverings, make sure window cords are secured out of the reach of children and eliminate any dangling cords.
Prevent Serious Intestinal Injuries, or Even Death: Small high- powered magnets can cause death or serious lifelong health effects. When two or more high powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child’s intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions perforations, sepsis and death. Keep high-powered magnet sets away from children.
Prevent Drownings: Young children can drown quickly in even small amounts of water. Keep a young child within arm’s reach in a bathtub. If you must leave, take the child with you. Don’t leave a young child in a bathtub under the care of another young child. Never leave a bucket with even a small amount of liquid unattended. Toddlers can fall headfirst into buckets and drown. Drowning related to pools and spas is the leading cause of unintentional death in young children. Layers of protection are so important-you never know which safety step will save a life until it does.
Prevent Poisonings from Cleaning Products and Laundry Packets: Did you know in 2018, more that 70,900 were seen in the ER due to unintended pediatric poisoning? More than 85% of these incidents occurred in the home and most often with these five products: blood pressure medication, acetaminophen, bleach, ibuprofen, and laundry packets. Make sure you keep household cleaning products and laundry packets in their original containers and in cabinets with child safety latches or locks. Never transfer these products to a different bottle without a child-resistant closure and a label. Children and others can mistake them and drink or eat the contents. Put the Poison Control Center’s hotline 800-222-1222 in your cell phone.