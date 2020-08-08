Does your home have older children? Check these simple safety steps:
Magnets:♦ Warn older children never to use high-powered magnets to simulate tongue or lip piercings and to keep these away from younger children. Swallowed magnets can stick together across intestines causing serious lifelong health effects or death.
♦ Poisoning:♦ Liquid nicotine should be in a child-resistant bottle and locked up and away from children.
♦ Cleaning Products:♦ Have all cleaning products locked up and away from children.
♦ Hoverboards:♦ Make sure children wear safety gear when riding hoverboards. Make sure hoverboards are charged within view and not overnight.
Prevent serious intestinal injuries or death from high powered magnets: You many think that because you have tweens and teens. Small high powered magnets pose no danger to them. But internal injury from small high powered magnets can cause death or serious lifelong health effects. When two or more high powered magnets are swallowed (such as when a teen mimics a tonguepiercing), they can link together inside a child’s intestine s and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Remind tweens and teens that these magnets are not for them to play with or use in their mouth as jewelry – and make sure magnets are always kept away from younger siblings.
Liquid nicotine can be deadly: Even small amounts of liquid nicotine can be extremely hazardous to children who ingest it or come into contact with it through their skin. Prevent poisoning and store liquid nicotine in its child-resistant packaging, tightly seal the container after each use, and keep it locked up and away from children.
Prevent Poisoning: Talk to teens about the dangers of combining cleaning chemicals. Remind them to keep cleaning products in their original bottles and to lock them and their own medicines up and away from their younger siblings. Have them save the Poison Control Center’s hotline (800-222-1222) in their cell phone.
Hoverboard Safety: Only use a hoverboard that meets the UL2272 safety standard and remember that does not guarantee that a hoverboard will not overheat or catch on fire. Be sure to charge hoverboards within view and not overnight. Keep a working fire extinguisher handy. Gear up before riding and stay out of the street.