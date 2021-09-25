More and more folks are working from home. Check these safety tips to make safe while at home.
Fire Safety: Have you tested your smoke alarms and they are working. Stay in the kitchen while food is cooking on the stovetop. Have an escape plan.
CO Safety: Have tested your carbon monoxide alarms and they are working.
Pool Safety: Have checked the layers of protection around the pool/spa to make sure they are in good shape. Including gate, fence, door alarm, pool cover or other layer.
Medicines and Cleaning Products: Household clean products, laundry packets and medicines are in the original bottles, locked up and away from children.
Magnets: Warned older children never to use high-powered magnets to simulate tongue or lip piercings and to keep these away from younger children. Swallowed magnets can stick together across intestines causing serious lifelong health effects or death.
Prevent Fires and CO Poisoning: Working smoke and CO alarms save lives. Make sure to replace smoke and CO alarms every year. Test alarms every month. Sand by your pan- that is, always stay in the kitchen when cooking. Have a fire escape plan (two ways out of every room).
Young children and seniors will need additional assistance leaving your home during a fire emergency. Make plans to help them get out of the house to your family’s designated meeting spot.
Prevent Drowning: Drowning related to pools and spas is the leading cause of unintentional death in young children. Layers of protection are so important-you never know which safety step will save a life until it does.
Prevent Poisoning: Did you know in 2018 more than 70,900 children were seen in the ER due to unintended pediatric poisoning? More than 85% of these incidents occurred in the home and most often with these fire products: blood pressure medications, acetaminophen, bleach, ibuprofen, and laundry packets. Make sure you keep household cleaning products and laundry packets in their original containers and in cabinets with child safety latches or locks. Never transfer these products to a different bottle without a child-resistant closure and a label. Children and others can mistake them and drink or eat the contents.
Put the Poison Control Center’s hotline (800-222-1222) in your cell phone.
Prevent serious intestinal injuries or death from high-powered magnets: You may thing that because you have tweens and teens, small high-powered magnets pose no danger to them. But internal injury from small high-powered magnets can cause death or serious lifelong health effects. When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed (such as when a teen mimics a tongue piercing), they can link together inside a child’s intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Remind tweens and teens that these magnets are not for them to play with or use in their mouth as jewelry-and make sure the magnets are always kept away from younger siblings.