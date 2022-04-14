Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road in Lindale will have a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Both events will be outside. All are welcome.
Lovejoy Baptist and Westminster Presbyterian will present “The Living Last Supper,” a reenactment with Holy Communion for attendees, on Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. in the Lovejoy Baptist fellowship hall, 436 Branham Ave SW. All are invited.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., will hold Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. April 14 in front of the church. Prayers, songs, the washing of the feet and an invitation to communion.
FRIDAY
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will have a special Service of Shadows at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, in the Sanctuary. Rev. Renee Meyer will officiate.
SUNDAY
Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, with speaker Rev. Stephen P. Samuel, host Bishop Norris K. Allen, Sr,. and a drama play narrated by Mrs. Willie Mae Samuel. Everyone invited. Refreshments will be served.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road in Lindale will have Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17, followed by a pancake and sausage breakfast in the fellowship hall. There will also be worship at 11 a.m. All are always welcome.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Blacks Bluff Road, will have Sonrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Singing by Cindy Young and message brought by Bro. Trace Mullinax. Breakfast will be served after. Everyone welcome.
Wesley Chapel Church, 1425 Old Dalton Road, will celebrate Easter with a Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Following the service, breakfast will be served in Fellowship Hall. Our regular worship service will be held at 10 a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave. will celebrate Easter at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17, in the Westminster Sanctuary with special music and the Easter message from Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer. A nursery is available.
The Berry College Chaplain’s Office will host Easter evening service at the House O’ Dreams at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Rome community members are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Bring blankets or chairs for seating. No cars. Buses will leave from the Frost Chapel parking lot at 5 p.m. Space is limited so arrive early.