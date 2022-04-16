Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, with speaker Rev. Stephen P. Samuel, host Bishop Norris K. Allen, Sr,. and a drama play narrated by Mrs. Willie Mae Samuel. Everyone invited. Refreshments will be served.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road in Lindale will have Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17, followed by a pancake and sausage breakfast in the fellowship hall. There will also be worship at 11 a.m. All are always welcome.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will have Sonrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Singing by Cindy Young and message brought by Bro. Trace Mullinax. Breakfast will be served after. All welcome.
Wesley Chapel Church, 1425 Old Dalton Road, will celebrate Easter with a Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Following the service, breakfast will be served in Fellowship Hall. Our regular worship service will be held at 10 a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church invites everyone to celebrate Easter at the Ridge at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Ridge Ferry Park on Riverside Parkway in Rome.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave. will celebrate Easter at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17, in the Westminster Sanctuary with special music and the Easter message from Rev. Renee Meyer. A nursery is available.
The Berry College Chaplain’s Office will host Easter evening service at the House O’ Dreams at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Rome community members are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Bring blankets or chairs for seating. No cars. Buses will leave from the Frost Chapel parking lot at 5 p.m. Space is limited so arrive early.