As the holiday season approaches, there are few groups that work harder than local law enforcement to make sure families across the community have a very merry Christmas.
For many families in Rome and Floyd County, the holidays might not be the brightest time of year if not for a few fundraising efforts by members of law enforcement.
Recently, the Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14 held its bowling fundraiser. All the money raised will be used to make sure local needy children have a wonderful Christmas. The winners are...
First place: Burnes Family Vacation/Floyd County E-911/Rome Police Dept.
Second place: Rome/Floyd County Fire Department
Third place: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Best Costume: Floyd County PD investigators
Last weekend saw another successful year for one of Rome’s most popular fundraisers. It was the 15th annual golf tournament benefiting the Salvation Army of Rome.
First place winner of the tournament was the team led by Cody Barnes and sponsored by Team MSP (McCrae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe LLP.
Second place went to Enterprise Holdings.
Third place went to Third shift Floyd County Police Department officers sponsored by Henderson and Sons Funeral Home.
Meal sponsors for the event included Lumina Coffee Co., McDonalds by Jim Aaron, Truett’s Chick-fil-A and Moes BBQ of Rome. Drinks were provided by Food Lion.
Another fundraising event will take place Nov. 19. The Santa Bike Patrol 5K will benefit the Floyd County Police Department’s Santa Bike Patrol program which has purchased bicycles for needy kids for the last couple years.
Last year the program was able to purchase 80 bikes. Organizer Sgt. Chris Fincher with the FCPD said he’d like to buy at least 100 bikes this year.
“But the cost of bicycles has gone up tremendously,” he said. “So we could really use the community’s help this year making sure we raise as much money as we can.”
The Santa Bike Patrol 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 9 a.m. at Heritage Park. The course will take runners across the Robert Redden Bridge, connect with the Kingfisher Trail, then back to East First Street and finish one one of the fields at Heritage Park.
The Fun Walk will stay at Heritage Park. Both courses are on paved trails.
“One really cool thing we’re doing for this event is that we’ll have two of our own, Rusty Williams and Miguel Carranza do some remarkable things during the event,” Fincher said. “Rusty will wear his full bomb suit for the Fun Walk and Miguel will wear his uniform and a heavy ruck during the entire 5K.”
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to sponsor Williams and Carranza as they participate in their respective events. To sponsor for any amount, call or text Sgt. Fincher at 706-252-4234. All donations and sponsorship funds benefit the Santa Bike Patrol program.
Pre-registration continues through Monday, Nov. 14. The cost is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Fun Walk. Online registration is encouraged and is available at www.wire2wirerunning.com.
Race day registration is $40 for the 5K and $25 for the Fun Walk. Those who preregister are guaranteed a race t-shirt. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The Fun Walk begins at 10 a.m. and an awards ceremony takes place at 10:20 a.m. This will be a timed race.
Packet pickup takes place Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at GoGo Running/The Shoe Box store located at 1018 Martha Berry Blvd.