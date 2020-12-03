Rome Little Theatre will present ‘A Holiday Cabaret Under the Stars’ on Sunday at Lawrence Plantation at Horseleg Creek.
The performance beings at 6 p.m.
The intimate 75-minute holiday cabaret will feature some of RLT’s favorite performers. There will be no intermission and it will be held outdoors.
Seating is limited and safely distanced. Tables and lawn seating will be available. Concessions will be offered featuring special holiday drinks, wine, beer, sodas, and snacks. Patrons are free to bring blankets, but no outside food or drinks will be allowed.
The cabaret is directed by Jessica Stewart and Chris Davidson, with musical direction by James Willis.
Physical tickets will not be printed. Guests will receive an e-mail confirmation upon purchase. When they arrive at the performance, they’ll check in and their name will be on the guest list.
Seating is assigned based upon when tickets were purchased and the number of tickets in an order. Those who purchased more than one ticket, will be seated together. Ticket prices are as follows: Table (seats up to 4), $60; Table with fire pit (seats up to 4), $60; Table (seats up to 6), $90; Lawn Seats: $15 each.
Masks are required for entry and must be worn at all times except while actively eating or drinking in your designated seat.
Tickets are available online at www.romelittletheatre.com