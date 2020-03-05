The Rome Area History Center invites the public to attend a free event with author Zack Waters who will discuss, “The Last Battle of the Cherokee Artillery” and will sign copies of his book, “The Damnedest Set of Fellows” on Saturday, March 14, from noon to 2 p.m.
“The Damnedest Set of Fellows” tells the story of one of the finest artillery batteries in the Confederate Army of Tennessee.
The crucible of war molded the men of the Cherokee Artillery into a true brotherhood. Their annual post-war reunions further strengthened that bond. As a Rebel veteran observed: “It is said with truth that war will bring out the [true] character of a man quicker than anything else. We were fortunate in finding so many good, true men as we had with us...and feel bound to them as with ties of blood.”The Damnedest Set of Fellows” tells the tragic, heroic, story of that true “band of brothers.”
The event is free and will be held at the Rome Area History Center located at 305 Broad Street in Historic Downtown Rome.
The Rome Area History Museum is now managed by the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.