Veteran journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hank Klibanoff will be the featured speaker for the 2022 Highlands Writers Conference at Georgia Highlands College.
The March 12th event will also feature filmmakers, poets and fiction writers leading workshops through the day, starting at 9AM.
The event is free for all GHC students and will take place at GHC’s Cartersville location. Anyone can register to attend select workshops virtually for free. Additionally, the event is open to the public with a registration fee of $25, which includes lunch. Minors should be accompanied by a guardian.
The Highlands Writers Conference first began five years ago, growing to include multiple workshops and a publishing panel with notable writers from across the country.
Alongside Klibanoff, the Highlands Writers Conference will also host U.S. Fulbright Scholar Ambassador and author of five books Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor; film producer and screenwriter Joshua Russell; award-winning novelist, professor, and activist Daniel Black; and director of the Master of Fine Arts program at Reinhardt University William Walsh.
This year’s publishing panel includes award-winning author of novels, comic books, short stories, screenplays, and more Bobby Nash; Bram Stoker Award-nominated author of over 50 books Jeff Strand; and author, publisher, and podcaster John G. Hartness.
“This year’s slate of writers covers a wide range of writing interests, from history to journalism to screenwriting to poetry. We continue to be so grateful to the strong community of readers and writers who have made HWC a tremendous success as we celebrate our fifth year and a return to an in-person event with a virtual option,” Interim Dean for School of Humanities Jessica Lindberg said.