This week’s HeART Spotlight is on this beautiful piece by artist Drew Bullard.
Bullard created this piece for the HeART Project, a collaboration between Rome Area Council for the Arts and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The project allows local artists to create pieces that in some way encompass the idea of heart health. All the pieces are on display in the Third Avenue parking deck and can be seen from the Town Green.
Many of the pieces, like this one, are available for purchase for $50. Message Rome Area Council for the Arts on Facebook for more details.