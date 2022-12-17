On Saturday, Feb. 25, seven of Rome’s “unsung heroes” will be honored at the Heart of the Community gala “An Affair of the Heart.”
For 37 years Advent Health Redmond has sponsored these awards to recognize and honor individuals whose commitment through volunteer service has made this community a better place in which to live, work and raise a family.
Our 2023 recipients include: Amy and Gaines Dempsey, Ford, Gittings and Kane Jewelers, Melissa Phillips, Melissa Rutledge, Kelly Sanker, Cristin Warden and Wesley Walraven.
WESLEY WALRAVEN, BOARD OF GOVERNORS AWARD
Wes Walraven moved to Floyd County in 1970 at the age of 8 when his family relocated. His father Wesley C. Walraven was the founding Academic Dean of Georgia Highlands College.
Wes graduated Pepperell High School in 1980 and received a BBA in Finance at the University of Georgia in 1983 followed by a Master of Management Degree from the Kellogg Graduate School of Business Management at Northwestern University in Chicago.
He returned to make Rome his primary residence in 2011. After returning to Rome, he actively supported and funded a wide range of local causes.
♦ He is responsible for the renovation of the Fairview School and the renovation of the Vann cabin of the now adjacent caboose in Cave Spring.
♦ Founded the Walraven Family Scholarship at Georgia Highlands College. To date, the scholarship has provided full tuition and costs over 25 Pepperell graduates a two-year associated degree GHC.
♦ He has provided financial support to the Desoto Theatre, GHC Foundation Camp, Boys and Chieftains Museum, Rome Symphony, Rome Area History Foundation, Berry College’s Animal Sciences Facility, Oak Hill Museum, Davies Shelters, Open Door Home, AIDS Resource Council, Darlington School, Rome Area Council for the Arts, CRBI and the Boys and Girls Club.
♦ Wes has hosted many fundraising events at his home for local agencies.
♦ Wes loves history and has restored five houses in the Rome Historic Between the Rivers and 2 in Historic Cave Spring.
♦ He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Historic Preservation Trust.
Nominators: “Wes has provided support to many members of the local community as they faced financial hardship often arising as a result of medical or addiction related issues.”
CRISTIN WARDEN
Cristin is a native of Michigan. Her family served in the military, and they moved around a lot. She and her husband Anthony, moved to Rome. He is a Radiologist at Rome Radiology. They are the parents to two daughters, ages 17 and 20.
Cristin received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management with a minor in Organizational Psychology at Georgia Tech.
Her activities include:
♦ Founder of Brighter Birthdays for children whose parents are struggling financially
♦ Volunteers with Floyd Felines
♦ Crochets pieces that are sold at Mel and Mimi’s with proceeds benefitting the Community Kitchen
♦ Participates with Rome Knitterati
♦ Financial Coach at Boys and Girls Club and Restoration Rome
♦ Oversees and gives direction to the ministry of teen moms at Young Lives
♦ Donates time and meets needs at Community Kitchen
Nominators: “Where there is a need, Cristin tries to fulfill that need as soon as possible. She has a big heart and compassion for those who are struggling.”
MELISSA PHILLIPS
Melissa and her husband, Dan and family moved to Rome in 2007. They enjoy the outdoors, hiking, fishing, and traveling. Melissa is current Past President of the Board of Harbor Child House NWGA. She is an advocate for children, which is obvious when looking at her volunteer activities:
♦ Coach of Berry Equestrian Team and mentor to students
♦ Leader and fundraising for Berry College Equestrian Booster Club.
♦ Served for 15 years on Board of Directors of Floyd, Polk, Chattooga Medical Alliance
♦ Obtained national grant for landscaping and renovation of Harbor House
♦ Served as “Room Mom” in kindergarten class at Berry
♦ Planned the “Kindergarten Wedding” at Frost Chapel
♦ Currently President of Townview Garden Club
Nominator: “She is one the hardest working community volunteers I have ever met.”
MELISSA RUTLEDGE, YOUNG HEART AWARD
A native of Cedartown, Melissa received a BFA Degree in Graphic Design from Savannah College of Art.
♦ Founder and organizer of Rome Knitterati
♦ Secretary and graphic designer with Rome International Film Festival
♦ Board member, Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful
♦ Former Gallery Coordinator and former board member at Makervillage
♦ Volunteer fundraiser for Floyd Felines
♦ Creator of Free Art Friday in Rome
♦ Other volunteer activities have included: Brighter Birthdays, Cancer Navigators, Downtown Development, CRBI “Catfish Kissing Contest,” Davies Shelters, Hospitality House, PAWS, RACA.
Nominator: “Melissa is always working on at least one if not more community service projects.”
KELLY SANKER
Kelly is a stay-at-home mom and yoga instructor. Originally from Lagrange, she and her husband, Jason, have lived in Rome for 18 years. They have three children ages 16,13 and 10.
She worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 10 years before deciding to be a stay-at-home mom.
♦ Sustainer in Junior Service league with active membership and leadership positions
♦ Worked closely with Harbor House Child Advocacy Center
♦ Deacon, First Baptist Church, Bible Study teacher and children’s committees
♦ 2nd term as Vice-President of Exchange Club Family Resource Center. Incoming President, 2023.
♦ Fundraising for Gary Tillman Clocktower Race
♦ Chairman for Scott Thompson Spring Concert with proceeds to Family Resource Center board.
♦ Recipient of the Katie Dempsey Volunteer Service Award for Family Resource Center in 2021.
♦ Volunteer with Community Kitchen
♦ Volunteer with Living Proof Recovery
♦ Teacher of trauma Yoga.
Nominator: “Kelly is an amazing mom who loves her community and continues to give back on a daily basis.”
AMY AND GAINES DEMPSEY
Gaines is a native of Rome and Amy, a native of Cedartown. They are graduates of Darlington School and the University of Georgia. Amy is a nurse in Labor and Delivery at Atrium Health Floyd. Gaines is the owner of Dempsey Appraisal Company. They have three daughters, Cade, Callie and Eloise.
As parents of a special needs child, they were interested in Extra Special People which operates in Athens. One component of ESP programs is Java Joy. This is a coffee catering business which trains & employs adults with special needs. It is run like a business; Joyristas are interviewed for positions and are provided with opportunities to interact with others and show their strength and spread joy. Several have grown in their employment with Java Joy and have secured other jobs in the community.
Working with ESP on an expansion plan for the city of Rome, Java Joy was first brought to Rome by the Dempseys. With their faithful leadership, advocacy, and fundraising the Dempseys have championed ESP for Rome. ESP provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
Nominator: “Java Joy/ESP is poised to do remarkable things. Since ESP began in Rome with Java Joy in 2020, it has already done amazing things. Success stories have already happened. None of this would have been available if the Dempseys had not seen the need and taken a leap of faith.”
FORD, GITTINGS AND KANE JEWELERS, BUSINESS AWARD
In 1958, Ford, Gittings and Kane opened their store on Broad Street in Rome. In 1973, at the age of 17, Jan Jones Fergerson began working there for the Christmas season.
Under the guidance of Joe Gittings, Jan began her career as a Certified Gemologist Appraiser. She continued to flourish by becoming co-owner of FGK in 1976. In 1981 she became the first female Certified Appraiser in the state of Georgia.
A former Award of Honor recipient for the Heart of the Community, her mentorship has led the team to have a servant’s leadership approach in Rome and Floyd County.
Their activities and donations include:
♦ Kickback to the Community — in-store silent auction for charities, Mission Is Possible Birthday Club, One Community United, Brighter Birthdays, Historic Desoto Theatre Foundation — Evening on the Runway, Rome Floyd Chamber EXPO, Northwest GA Council for Boys and Girls Club, Rome Boys and Girls Club, Java Joy Catering Truck, Rome International Film Festival, Elevation House, Summit Quest, Salvation Army, Restoration Rome, Living Proof, Rome Braves Player of the Month, Open Door Home, Annual Participation in Heart of the Community Event Silent Auction.
Nominator: “Jan and her team have given so much time and energy toward making our community vibrant.”