On Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, seven of Rome’s “unsung” heroes will be honored at the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor gala called “An Affair of the Heart.” For 36 years, Redmond Regional Medical Center has sponsored these awards to recognize and honor individuals whose commitment through volunteer service has made this community a better place in which to live, work and raise a family. Due to our only being able to share our awards virtually in 2021, the 2021 recipients will also be in attendance and will be recognized. Those included: Dr. Matt McClain, Emily Hjort, Nelle Reagan, Monica Sheppard, Alfred and Allen Shropshire and Julie Smith. Our 2022 recipients include: Rev. Norris Allen, Tina Brinson, Villa Sulbacher Hizer, Hardy Realty, Scott Thompson, Lauren Sklar, and David Thornton.
LAUREN SKLAR
Lauren is a native of Rome and a graduate of West Rome High School. She attended Converse College and received a master’s degree from the University of West Georgia.
Lauren is married to Marc Sklar and they are the parents of Abby and Emma.
Her community activities include:
♦ Junior Service League past president and a Sustainer of the Year recipient.
♦ First Baptist Church — Deacon, missions teacher, Sunday School teacher, Women of the Church chairperson and chairperson of the flower committee.
♦ Leadership Rome graduate and Leadership Rome coordinator
♦ Darlington School parent
“Lauren is adaptable and flexible no matter what comes her way. She loves and is passionate for this community.”
TINA BRINSON
Tina Brinson has been described as a giving, selfless person volunteering for years behind the scenes.
Tina is married to Rob Brinson and they are the parents to Maggie Grace and Madison.
Her activities include:
♦ Sexual Assault Center — Past Chairperson and Fundraising volunteer
♦ Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge
♦ Producer of plays at Rome Little Theatre
♦ Darlington School — Parent Teachers Association and Fund Raising committee
♦ Volunteer with the Berry Half Marathon
♦ Volunteer and Fundraising for Northwest Georgia Boys Scouts
♦ St. Mary’s School board ,ember and fundraising
♦ Volunteer with Underground Rome Tours
“Tina has been volunteering for years. She remains calm in all situations. When Tina volunteers, her whole family volunteers.”
HARDY REALTY: BUSINESS AWARD
Hardy Realty recently developed a company initiative that focuses on volunteer work, community service and donations.
CEO, Jimmy Byars has spent years contributing his time to this community and has cultivated a strong volunteer ethic among his agents and staff.
They will often be seen volunteering or donating to the following:
♦ Davies Home Shelters
♦ Desoto Theatre
♦ Free Clinic
♦ Open Door Home
♦ One Community United
♦ Sexual Assault Center
♦ Heart of the Community
♦ Junior Service League
♦ Java Joy of Rome
♦ TRED of Rome
♦ United Way
♦ Cancer Navigators
♦ American Red Cross
♦ South Rome Redevelopment
♦ Elevation House
♦ South Rome Early Learning Center
♦ Boys and Girls Club
♦ Rome International Film Festival
♦ Boy Scouts
♦ Keep Rome/Floyd Beautiful
♦ Shakespeare Festival
♦ Habitat for Humanity
♦ One Table Rome
♦ CRBI
“Jimmy Byars, CEO, works to ensure this community is positioned for growth and the future while providing help to those living in the shadows and on the fringes.”
SCOTT THOMPSON
A native of Marietta, Scott attended Young Harris College, majoring in Theatre. He and his wife, Dana, share their home with “five fur babies.”
Scott is known as a singer-songwriter community advocate and champion of all things Rome.
His activities include:
♦ Christmas Back Home Concert, free tickets to Davies Homeless Shelters and Open Door Home
♦ “Sing for Your Supper” fundraiser concert for the Community Kitchen
♦ Board member and Events Chairman of Coosa River Basin Committee
♦ Volunteer and board member of Rome Area Council for the Arts
♦ Member of Downtown Development Authority Promotion
♦ Originator of Brown Bag Concerts
♦ Mentor for local high school student
“Scott’s passion for creating change for the better and changing the status quo has brought vibrancy to downtown Rome. His passion for serving the community cannot be denied.”
DAVID THORNTON
David Thornton is a native of Rome and he and his wife, Teresa, have five children and 13 grandchildren.
His community activities include:
♦ Chaplain: Floyd County Police Department
♦ Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
♦ Gordon County Sheriff’s Office
♦ E-911
♦ Metro Drug Task Force
♦ Georgia Homeland Security Division
♦ Sr. Chaplain Emeritus Georgia Sheriff’s Association
♦ Armuchee High football team
♦ Leader of mission trips to Israel and Greece
♦ Founder of Essential Church for First Responders
♦ Leads local ministers in service at the jail and other local needs in the community
♦ Active in Rome GA Cares Program for Hurricane Relief
♦ Vice-President, Rome Noon Optimist Club
♦ Referee for high school basketball
♦ Volunteer coach
“David takes care of the Sheriff’s Office and their families and the incarcerated in our community and other communities. We are fortunate to have someone as selfless as David in Floyd County. He truly cares about all people and takes action to make their lives better.”
VILLA HIZER
Villa has given generously to a variety of organizations throughout the community.
Her activities include:
♦ Board member, Boys and Girls Club for 33 years
♦ Junior Service League
♦ Chieftain’s Museum
♦ Seven Hills Garden Club
♦ Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce
♦ Leadership Rome
♦ Women in Management
♦ American Cancer Society
♦ Summit Quest
♦ Heart of the Community
♦ Rome Area Heritage Foundation
♦ University of Georgia Libraries Board of Visitors
♦ Berry College Senior Advisory Committee
♦ Darlington School Distinguished Service Award, 2016
♦ Donated the Roman Holiday to Rome in honor of her father, Joel Sulbacher
♦ Donated to the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation for remodeling the theater’s lounge
“Villa has become an integral, trusted and unassuming member of the Rome community. She leads and gives quietly without expecting recognition.”
NORRIS ALLEN
Norris is a native of Calhoun County, Alabama. He received his elementary education in Floyd County and attended Main High School. he and his wife, Glady, have been married for 60 years and are the parents of five boys and one girl. He received certification in electrical wiring and certifications in blueprint and design. He also earned a certificate in interior decorating design.
His activities include:
♦ Rome History Museum
♦ NAACP
♦ Hope Ministries
♦ Southern Christian Leadership Conference Minister’s Council
♦ Founded Northwest Georgia Minority Business Association
♦ Founded Camp Sirron, a camp to teach current and past history to youth
♦ Founded Martin Luther King Christian Celebration
♦ Founded Student of Excellence Scholarship Foundation
“Norris has been recognized with 50 proclamations from Rome and other cities. He is a champion of diversity and acceptance.”