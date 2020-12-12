On February 27, 2021, seven of Rome’s “unsung” heroes will be honored at the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor Zoom presentation.
For 35 years Redmond Regional Medical Center has been the presenting sponsor for these awards. The individuals are recognized for their commitment to volunteer service which makes this community a better place in which to live, work and raise a family.
The 2021 recipients include: Emily Hjort, Dr. Matt McClain, Nelle Reagan (Posthumous award), Monica Sheppard, Allen and Alfred Shropshire, and Julie Smith.
For more information, call Wanda J. Whitten at 706-802-3924.
Julie Smith
A native of Stone Mountain, Julie graduated from Shorter College with a B.A in Communication and a Master of Arts in Leadership.
She has made it her mission to be involved in our community and champion causes in which she is passionate.
Her areas of service include:
TRED (Trails for Recreation, and Economic Development) Rome/Floyd--Volunteer and now first Executive Director
William S. Davies Homeless Shelter Board
Exchange Club Family Resource Center Board
Former Elm Street Elementary School Parent Volunteer
YMCA’s Outreach Feeding Program
Rome First Methodist Church-liturgist
Rome City Schools Parent Advisory Committee
2017 SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee Member
Julie and her husband, Trey are the proud parents of two sons, Nate and Charlie
Nominated by Allison Watters and others — Mary Hardin Thornton says “Julie is the person you want on your team or committee. She possesses the qualities a person only gains from becoming fully involved in her work. She understands how things work and always remain fair and positive.”
Monica Sheppard
A native of Tucker, Monica is a graduate of Berry College where she received a B.S. Degree in Horticulture.
Activities:
Helped get Rome designated as a Bee City, USA
Serves as Co-President of Bee City, USA-Rome
Co-founder and current President of Rome/Floyd Beekeepers Association
Board and Co-Executive Director of Chiaha Harvest Fair for 15 years
Rome International Film Festival Board and has served as Secretary and President
Founding Board member for Claws for Paws
Coosa River Basin Initiative, Board and Vice-President
Volunteer and board member with Empty Bowls
Chair, Rome City Alcohol Control Committee
Weekly column in Rome News Tribune
Former Board member of NW GA Sexual Assault Center
Monica is the mother of one daughter, Ramsey Cook.
Nominated by Randy Davis and others, “She is selfless, devoted, determined, generous and charitable.”
Allen and Alfred Shropshire
Allen and Alfred were born June 25, 1934 in Rome, Georgia sons of Jessie and Pharies Shropshire, Sr.
Both graduated from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania with Honors and Degrees in Biology and Chemistry and then served two years in the U.S. Army as Admission Clerks at the Base Hospital at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina. (1957-1959).
Following Army Service, both worked in Philadelphia, PA. Allen was a research assistant in Cardiovascular Research at Jefferson Hospital, while Alfred worked at Albert Einstein Medical Center in the field of developing a drug to be taken as protection against radiation.
Two years later in 1961 they moved their employment to Wyeth Laboratory and Pharmaceuticals in Radnor, Pa. Allen worked in Cardiovascular Research while Alfred worked in Nueropsycho- pharmacology.
The Shropshires’ activities together:
Red Cross blood donors
Members and volunteers with Rome NAACP
Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity
Assisted with renovations of Food Pantry at South Broad Methodist Church, Rome History
Museum and Women’s Shelter
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Helped design and construct Christmas Parade Floats, Metropolitan UMC
Recipients of Community Service Award from Bishop Norris K. Allen in Rome
Alfred Shropshire’s activities:
Member of Westminster Presbyterian Church as an Elder and on the Worship Committee while developing a Lenten Devotional Booklet each year.
Volunteer with West Rome Community Kitchen and Wesley Southern Methodist food distribution
Worked with “Morning Star” to build decks for portable buildings
Volunteer with Habitat’s “Brush With Kindness” making repairs to homes in Rome/Floyd County
Volunteer with “Kingdom Builders” of Marietta doing home repair projects in Rome
Alfred was married to the late Pearl Thompson and they have twin girls, Tracey and Karen and one son, Alfred, Jr.
Allen Shropshire activities:
An officer and member for the E.S. Brown Heritage Foundation
Volunteer and Supervisor for two Summer Academic Camps children 4-12.
Member of Metropolitan Methodist Church where he serves as a Trustee, Church School Teacher and Member of Men’s Choir.
Volunteer cook for “Men Who Cook” at Metropolitan United Methodist Church
He and his wife hosted a radio show on WRGA “Food For Thought.” The show, which covered community subjects and activities, aired from 1998-2007.
Allen is married to the Mary Lue Foster and they are the parents of two adult children, Steven and Jessica.
Nominated by John M. and Laney M. Stevenson, “Allen and Alfred exemplify the phrase of Being a Blessing to others’.”
Emily Hjort
A native of Douglasville, Emily and her husband, Peter, moved to Rome in 1998 from Thomasville. She immediately began giving selflessly and tirelessly to Rome and Floyd County.
Her past activities and service includes:
Volunteer, Good Neighbor Ministries
Leadership Georgia Class of 1997
Leadership Georgia Program Chair 2001
Co- Chairman, American Cancer Society Cattle Barron’s Ball
Trustee Darlington School
President, Darlington Upper School Parents Association
Charter Steering Committee Member to Establish Young Life in Rome
President, Rome Area Council for the Arts
Board Member, Heart of the Community
Creator of HeArt Art Project
Creator of RACA’s Firefly Fling Annual Student Art Contest
Member of Leadership Team that Launched the Year Long Ellen Axon Wilson 100 th Anniversary
Homecoming Celebration, which Culminated in the Gift to the City of Rome of a Statue of Her
on the Town Green
Her current activities and service includes:
Young Lives Board Member and Volunteer
Colonial Dames
HOPE Alliance Volunteer
Foster Family Support Team at Seven Hills Fellowship
Vice President, Rome Area Council for the Arts
Emily and, Peter are the proud parents of Peter W. Hjort, III and Margaret Hjort Morin.
Nominated by Andy Davis and Nancy Knight-- “Emily is a tireless and selfless volunteer. She has
given her time, money and talents to improve our community.”
Nelle Holland Reagan, 1936-2020
The definition of a matriarch is a woman who dominated a family, group or state.
With a dazzling career in radio from 1960-2019, Nelle Reagan was known as the matriarch of mass media. She was a pioneer in the broadcast industry where she influenced and served as a mentor to other women.
Her service in radio continued until her cancer diagnosis in December 2019. Unfortunately, we lost Nelle to this disease on February 7, 2020.
Prior to her death and for many years Nelle was very active in this community:
Georgia Radio Hall of Fame 2013
1961 Excellence in Journalism Award from the Associated Press
Adult Leadership Award Rome Floyd Commission and Children and Youth
Public Affairs Coordinator for Rome Radio Partners where she used her show Talk of the Town to be the community voice. She publicized and never missed an opportunity to promote and event or fundraising activity.
Advisory Board for Blood Assurance
Free Clinic of Rome Tomato Sandwich Supper
Advocate for Floyd Against Drugs
Served for 20 years as Chair of the Bob Richards Youth Detention Center
Grand Marshall, Rome Christmas Parade 2012
Keep Rome/Floyd Beautiful
Board of Visitors for Shorter College
Rome Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary
Past President Rome Civitan Club
West Rome United Methodist Church
Nominated by John Druckenmiller and others, “Nelle Reagan was unparalleled in her service to Rome and Floyd County. Our community has been fortunate to be touched by her love, selflessness and the voice of many.”
Dr. Matthew “Matt” McClain
Dr. McClain has been a Radiologist with Rome Radiology Group since 2006.
A graduate of Georgia State University and the Medical College of Georgia, he completed a Diagnostic Radiology Residency and a Musculoskeletal Radiology Fellowship at the University of Virginia.
He has been a driving force in improving Radiology in Rome. According to Dr. Kirk Kizziah, Dr. McClain’s partner and the current Rome Radiology Board President, “Dr. McClain has added countless innovations and business solutions to our practice, working long hours to make us more efficient as a group, and allowing us to constantly elevate our standards of care. He tirelessly cares for patients and frequently gives of his own time to make our lives easier and our practice thrive”.
Dr. McClain’s activities and awards:
HCA Research Institute Clinical Research Investigator 2020
Founder of Plasma Therapy non-profit March 2020-developed to coordinate an facilitate collecting, banking and administration of Convalescent Plasma for COVID-19 in conjunction with Blood Assurance
Board of Directors The Exchange Club Family Resource Center
President of Rome Radiology 2014-2018
Chief Resident Medical College 2003-2004
Georgia State delegate to the American College of Radiology 2002-2005
Outstanding President of the Year Medical College Of Georgia Diagnostic Radiology 2003-2003
Pediatric Radiology Student of the Year Medical College of Georgia 2000
Even before the national recognition of the potential impact of COVID-19, Dr. McClain anticipated the challenges and potential impact on our community. He devoted hours upon hours of research in an effort to understand the virus and innovative therapy options. In addition to his full-time profession as a radiologist, he created a non-profit organization in spring of 2020, Plasma Therapy, dedicated to supporting the medical community with treatment options for COVID-19. He participated with Mayo Clinic as a principal Investigator in their Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access study and began enrolling and treating patients mid-April. He led our local convalescent plasma program, spending countless hours researching protocols, writing protocols, submitting applications to the FDA, presenting to internal review boards at the facilities, fielding media interviews, coordinating with blood banks, creating a website to educate the community and provide a point of contact for potential plasma donors.
Another former radiology partner of Dr. McClain’s, Dr. Bill Harbin, describes him as “an individual with the highest standards, a tremendous work ethic and a deep and sincere dedication to patient welfare.” He goes on to state, “The establishment of this (convalescent plasma) program required the designation of a principal medical investigator, a role that Matt enthusiastically shouldered…. without Matt’s vision and hard work, the plasma therapy that many patients received in Rome and Floyd County likely would not have occurred, and some may not have survived COVID-19.”
According to Dr. Kirk Kizziah, “Following tireless efforts in research and developing protocols, our small town was able to successfully treat one the first patients in the country with plasma, much earlier than many of the academic institutions.”
Dr. McClain is married to Heather McClain and they are the parents of 4 children, Jack. William, Lily Anne and Analise.