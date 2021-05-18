The Rome Area History Center is hosting Haunted Trolley Tours on Friday.
Participants will board the Roman Rose Trolley to take a trip into the paranormal past of Rome. Each tour will stop at four different haunted locations near downtown Rome. The tour will be led by Barry Caudle, founder of Southern Paranormal Investigators and Selena Tilly, archivist and historian at the Rome Area History Center.
Tickets are $20 per person and tours will last about approximately one hour. Tours are offered at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.
Tickets are available online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or in-person at the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop or at the Rome Area History Center Gift Shop.
This event is not recommended for children under 12. All tours will depart from the Rome Area History Center located at 305 Broad Street.
Masks are required for this event.
The Haunted Trolley Tour is one of many events hosted by the Rome Area History Center this spring. Learn more about Rome area history through monthly Clocktower tours, history tours and the Broad Street Unearthed Lecture Series. For event questions, call 706-235-8051 or visit RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org for more information.