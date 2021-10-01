If spooky entertainment is your idea of a good time, then you’ll have to check out the Haunted Rome Tours that take place Saturday night as well as Oct. 8 and 9.
The tours are guided by characters who take visitors on a walk in downtown Rome. They’ll hear chilling tales and spooky stories of Rome’s past.
“This is more of a storytelling and haunted story tour than a history tour,” said Selena Tilly, director of the Rome Area History Center. “It’s going to be very entertaining and I think people will have a lot of fun on this tour.”
Tours take place Saturday as well as Oct. 8 and 9 starting at 7 p.m. each day. Tours leave every 15 minutes from the Rome Area History Center located at 305 Broad Street.
Tilly said the tour encompasses some of the streets around Broad Street, and the walking tours will take visitors on various stops where they’ll hear tales from Rome’s haunted past. The Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild will be providing many of the stories and Tilly said there’s also a special treat for those who enjoy the paranormal.
“The Southern Paranormal Investigators will be here at the museum talking about their latest investigation of the museum itself,” she said. “I think people will be very interested to know about their findings.”
Tilly said this is the third year of the tours since the event was revived and it’s been extremely popular. She assured readers that the famous “Peggy” is back this year and will be seen along the route.
And Chris Johnson will return to this year’s tours with his decorated and lighted hearse for photos.
Tickets to the tours are $10 per person and can be purchased online at romeareahistorycenter.org as well as at freshtix.com by searching “haunted on broad.” If tickets are available, they will be sold at the door but Tilly said that’s not a guarantee and suggested purchasing online.
“This is a walking tour so we do recommend people were comfortable shoes,” she said. “It’s about a mile walk and takes about an hour and 20 minutes for each tour.”
Because of content, the tours are recommended for 12 years and older.
Masks are recommended during the tour.