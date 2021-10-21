Most Rome residents know Berry College for its picturesque campus, rugged trails, beautiful buildings and even its abundance of deer.
But once a year, a different side of Berry is seen.
It’s time once again for visitors to learn a little more about Berry’s haunted past.
From the origins of the Green Lady ghost to the eerie, Appalachian folklore of the Southern Highlanders who inhabited the area in the late 19th century, Oak Hill’s Haunted History Tours will take guests through Berry College’s main and mountain campuses to uncover the truth of Berry’s haunted past.
Public tours will take place on Sundays, Oct. 24 and 31. There are four tours each night at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. lasting an hour and a half and are limited to 15 people. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tours are recommended for ages 10 and older.
Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://berry.ticketspice.com/oak-hills-haunted-history-tours.
Guests will meet Oak Hill staff at the parking lot next to the Memorial College Chapel, located on Berry’s main campus. The experience is a guided walking tour along uneven pathways and through wooded trails. To participate in the entire tour, guests will drive their own vehicles between sites. Oak Hill recommends that guests wear warm clothes, comfortable shoes, and bring a flashlight.
The Haunted History Tours are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum follows Berry College’s guidelines for responding to the pandemic and will update this event as needed. All guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks during the tours.
For additional information, call the Martha Berry Museum at 706-368-6789, visit online at www.berry.edu/oakhill or email or oakhill@berry.edu.