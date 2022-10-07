A scene from a previous year’s Haunted on Broad tours. This year’s event will take place Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and feature bone-chilling tales shared by the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tickets are $10.
Tours will be held Sunday, Oct. 9. Every year, the tour highlights a new set of notable Romans who are also permanent residents of the cemetery. The 2022 tour will focus on “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem” involving some of Myrtle Hill’s most notorious residents! Guided tours depart at 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Veterans Plaza. Tickets are $10. For event questions, call 706-295-5576
Hallowed Hauntings Storytelling Events
Join some of Rome’s most well-known and loved storytellers as they weave haunting tales. The early 7 p.m. show is geared for all ages and will send shivers up your spine. The later 8:30 p.m. show features scarier subject matter and is for ages 12 and up. Purchase tickets to see one show or both shows. Purchase one show for $6 or two shows for $10. For event questions, call 706-235-8051.
Haunted on Broad Tours
Hear bone-chilling tales shared by the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Members of the Southern Paranormal Investigators will be located along the tour route to share findings from all new investigations of the Downtown Rome area. Tour-goers may even spot some famous ghostly visitors from the dark side of Rome’s past, which will leave some participants questioning, are we ever truly alone? Tours will be held the last two weekends in October on October 21, 22, 28 & 29. Tours will be held at 7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m., 8:30 pm and 9 p.m. Tour groups will depart from the Rome-Floyd County Library. Tickets are $10. For event questions, call 706-235-8051.
Rolling on the Rivers — Haunted River Tours
The Rome Floyd ECO Center has partnered with the Rome Area History Center to share tales of Romans past with a hauntingly-narrated trip down the Coosa River. Tours are offered on Sunday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Tours depart from Heritage Park. Tickets are $15. For questions, call 706-622-6435.