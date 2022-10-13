On Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m., The DeSoto Theater and Hardy Realty present “Harmony in the Hills II,” featuring The Atlanta Vocal Project, a large male a capella chorus known for award-winning, four-part barbershop-style harmonies.
Berry College will also feature prominently at the event. Rufus Massey, dean of student work emeritus at Berry College, is executive vice president of AVP and said he looks forward to singing with the group.
Along with AVP, the Berry Voices, an a capella choral group at Berry College under the leadership of Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities Paul Neal, will perform.
“The Berry Voices specialize in jazz and acapella arrangements, so our performance will be a perfect addition to an evening of this engaging musical style,” Neal said.
Tickets are available at www.thedesoto.org, with prices ranging from $15 for verified students to $100 each for those who wish to purchase the best seats in the house and attend the exclusive patron party prior to the event.
While the music will entertain and inspire, proceeds from the concert will benefit the continued renovation of The DeSoto Theater, famous for opening in 1929 as one of the first “talkie” theaters in the country.
Managed by the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation since 2008, the DeSoto has been partially restored to its former glory and is the home of Rome Little Theatre. The Foundation also works with the Rome International Film Festival, the Rome Area Council for the Arts, and other community partners to bring theatrical and musical entertainment to life, including performances just for children.