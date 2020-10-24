Halloween is a time of year for fun, fear, costumes, candy, and safety.
Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to child safety. There are several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury.
On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween then on any other day of the year.
TOP TIPS
When selecting a costume make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Since masks can sometimes obstruct a child’s vision, try non-toxic face paint and makeup whenever possible.
If you purchase a ready made costume be sure it is flameproof or fire retardant.
Have kids use glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Use glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns instead of candles.
Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
Popular trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.
Halloween can be enjoyed by all when we are all having a good time. When someone gets hurt everything changes. Make your Halloween a time of great memories.