There'll be a slew of fun and spooky Halloween-themed event going on around Rome in the coming days.
From a candy crawl to a Hocus Pocus there's a lot of families to do. Here's a roundup of just some of the events and activities going on...
Downtown Rome Candy Crawl
Today through Saturday, children 12 & under will be able to “Trick or Treat” at participating businesses when dressed up in a costume.
Businesses will have a large printed candy corn placed in their window during this week to show they are participating. Through Saturday, children who are dressed up can pop in the participating businesses for a piece of candy or goody from the business. Businesses will be participating during their regular business hours.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
For two nights only, fans of the Rocky Horror Picture show will get to experience the music and madness of the iconic show.
Rome audiences will get to enjoy the show with a shadow cast at the DeSoto Theatre on Friday and Saturday.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 musical comedy horror film and a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s. The film stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick and is narrated by Charles Gray.
Rocky Horror has become an annual tradition in many theaters across the country which screen the film around Halloween. Audiences participate during the screening by way of costumes, call-back lines, props and even dancing. Many people memorize the lines they’re supposed to yell during the film and come prepared with props to throw in the theater at the appropriate points in the film.
The RLT screening of “Rocky Horror Pictures Show” will include a shadow cast and will run Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday Oct. 30 at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
No outside food, drinks or props are allowed but Rocky Horror Picture Show costumes are encouraged.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $18 for season ticketholders. Ticket price includes a participation kit.
Hocus Pocus
On Friday, the office of Downtown Development and the Business Improvement District will present a free movie night on the Town Green.
The movie will be "Hocus Pocus" and it will begin at dusk. Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on and be sure to stop by one of the downtown restaurants to grab some food to-go.
Haunted Berry
It’s time once again for visitors to learn a little more about Berry’s haunted past.
From the origins of the Green Lady ghost to the eerie, Appalachian folklore of the Southern Highlanders who inhabited the area in the late 19th century, Oak Hill’s Haunted History Tours will take guests through Berry College’s main and mountain campuses to uncover the truth of Berry’s haunted past.
Public tours will take place on Sundays. There are four tours at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. lasting an hour and a half and are limited to 15 people. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tours are recommended for ages 10 and older.
Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://berry.ticketspice.com/oak-hills-haunted-history-tours.
Guests will meet Oak Hill staff at the parking lot next to the Memorial College Chapel, located on Berry’s main campus. The experience is a guided walking tour along uneven pathways and through wooded trails. To participate in the entire tour, guests will drive their own vehicles between sites. Oak Hill recommends that guests wear warm clothes, comfortable shoes, and bring a flashlight.
The Haunted History Tours are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum follows Berry College’s guidelines for responding to the pandemic and will update this event as needed. All guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks during the tours.
For additional information, call the Martha Berry Museum at 706-368-6789, visit online at www.berry.edu/oakhill or email or oakhill@berry.edu.
Truck or Treat
Candy and costumes signal the Truck or Treat event that returns to Ridge Ferry Park on Sunday.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation plans on celebrating Halloween with lots of candy, costumes and even a few mascots for the 2021 version of Truck or Treat presented by Coca-Cola.
From 3:30 to 6 p.m., there will be a drive-thru Truck or Treat in the main parking lot at Ridge Ferry Park. RFPRA employees will be handing out bags of candy to truck or treaters in cars.
Parks and Rec mascots Parky and Rex along with some other local mascots and businesses will be on hand to welcome truck or treaters. Traffic cones will be set up to allow for an easy roundabout for cars to enter, get their candy, wave to the mascots and then exit.
Truck or Treaters must be in vehicles and must remain in vehicles during the drive thru.
Staffers will use boxes to give candy-filled bags to the cars. Each truck or treater age 12 and under can get one bag with a limit of four bags per car.