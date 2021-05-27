Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley is seeking volunteers to join its Board of Directors for the new fiscal year which begins July 1.
Ideally, interested individuals would have experience in construction, finance, accounting, legal, marketing or charitable fundraising.
Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley is working with two new partner families to fulfill their dreams of homeownership.
Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley was established in December of 1984. The Christian-based organization functions under the belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live. Through volunteer labor and monetary donations, the organization is able to build and rehabilitate affordable, safe, decent homes for deserving families.
The Board of Directors volunteer time, expertise, and financial support to further the organization’s mission, strengthen the neighborhoods, and build strength, stability and self-reliance for the families in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties. Board members can serve up to two 3-year terms. The Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley Board of Directors currently meets on the fourth Monday of each month at noon.
Those interested can contact Executive Director, Betsy Allgood at betsy@habitatcoosavalley.org or call 706-378-0030.