Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley will host their 37th Annual Meeting on Monday, Aug. 23 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church located at 101 East 4th Ave.
The annual meeting is an opportunity to share our affiliate’s accomplishments from the past year and honor those who have faithfully served our affiliate and community.
Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley hopes to make the 2021 – 2022 year a great success. We are currently working with two new partner families to fulfill their dreams of homeownership. With the support from enthusiastic volunteers, we can really make a difference in our community.
Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley was established in December of 1984. The Christian-based organization functions under the belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live. Through volunteer labor and monetary donations, our organization is able to build and rehabilitate affordable, safe, decent homes for deserving families.
If you have questions, please contact our Executive Director, Betsy Allgood at betsy@habitatcoosavalley.org or 706-378-0030. Together we can build homes, communities and hope.