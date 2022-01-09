Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley is now accepting applications for homeownership for families in Floyd, Chattooga, and Polk counties.
Those interested can find applications online at www.habitatcoosavalley.org or they can picked up at the Habitat for Humanity office located at 504 East First Ave.
Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley believes that everyone should have a safe, decent and affordable please to live. Habitat is committed to partnering with local families who demonstrate a need for housing, the ability to pay, and a willingness to partner through fulfilling “sweat equity” hours.
Information sessions are offered for residents of Chattooga, Floyd, and Polk counties interested in applying for the Habitat program. The first information session will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Boys & Girls Club, located at 211 East Main St. in Rome. The second information session will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at the Cedartown City Hall, located at 201 East Ave. in Cedartown. The final session will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at the Chattooga County Civic Center, located at 44 Highway 48 in Summerville.
Attendance is not required for the informational sessions, but is highly encouraged. To register call the Habitat office at 706-378-0030.