Locals and area residents interested in the history of Berry College, and particularly its architecture, can participate in a guided tour Saturday, Nov. 13.
Oak Hill is celebrating the final weeks of the traveling exhibition "Palaces for the People: Guastavino and America's Great Public Spaces," with Guastavino Vault Tours.
Participants will have the opportunity to encounter the architecture of the Ford Complex while learning about the discovery of the Guastavino vaulting at Berry, the history of the buildings' construction in the late 1920s, and the various architects and contributors to the project.
Rena Henderson, Board member for the Guastavino Alliance, will recount the discovery of the Guastavino vaults at Berry. Henderson will share how the Guastavinos revolutionized civil engineering in America at the turn of the 20th century, what became of the company, and her journey of discovering, verifying, and documenting the Guastavino vaults at Berry.
Along with touring the vaults, guests will visit inside the iconic buildings to learn about the collegiate gothic architectural style and the stories of historical figures such as Henry and Clara Ford, Harry Carlson, the Cescutti family, and the Guastavinos.
These guided, walking tours will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Ford Complex on Berry College's main campus. The tours are free and open to the public.
It is recommended that guests wear comfortable walking shoes and dress warmly as portions of the tour are outside.
For additional information, contact the Martha Berry Museum at 706-368-6789 or oakhill@berry.edu and visit www.berry.edu/oakhill. Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, part of Berry College, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.