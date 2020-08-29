Summer is drawing to a close and fall is just around the corner. I love outdoor activities, pool parties, and grilling out. Although I don’t do much of the grilling, I try to be sure my hubby has the proper tools he needs to cook a delicious meal in a safe manner. Let’s share a few rules for your safety while grilling.
Position the grill well away from siding, deck railing, out from under eaves and overhanging branches and a safe distance from lawn games, play areas, and foot traffic.
Do not wear loose clothing while cooking at a grill.
When cooking food, use long handled grilling tools to give plenty of clearance from heat and flames
Periodically remove grease or fat buildup in trays below grill so it cannot be ignited by a hot grill.
Be careful when using lighter fluid. Do not add fluid to an already lit fire because the flames can flashback up into the container and explode.
Grill only outdoors! If used indoors, or in any enclosed spaces, such as garages or tents, barbecue grills pose both a fire hazard and the risk of exposing occupants to carbon monoxide.
Always make it a point to:
Keep children and pets away from the grill area by declaring a 3 foot “kid free zone” around the grill.
Keep all matches and lighters away from children. Teach your children to report any loose matches or lighters to an adult immediately.
Always supervise children around outdoor grills.
By following a few rules we can all enjoy the rest of summer and let’s get grilling.