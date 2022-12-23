“You never forget your child,” said Teresa Lumsden, the guest speaker at Compassionate Friends’ annual candlelight memorial service at Life Church in Rome.
“But at the same time you have to go forward. That’s what I feel like our children would want for us,” she told the group of well over 100 people from around the region gathered to remember loved ones lost too soon.
Lumsden and her husband, state Rep. Eddie Lumsden, lost their daughter in an automobile accident on Nov. 12, 1996. Rebecca was just three weeks shy of turning 16. Teresa Lumsden said that faith provides her and her husband with hope.
“Eddie and I are most grateful that we will see Rebecca in heaven, and that there will be no more tears,” she said.
Held on the second Sunday of December each year, the memorial service happens simultaneously across the country as each chapter lights their candles promptly at 7 p.m. local time.
“There are about 600 other chapters in the U.S.,” said Donna Bing, who oversees marketing for Rome’s chapter.
Other countries participate as well, and the Worldwide Candle Lighting Ceremony moves from time zone to time zone, creating a 24-hour memorial around the globe.
Sandra Stinson and Terry Barnett are the founding members of the Rome chapter. Both lost their teenage daughters, Misty Stockton and T.J. Barnett, in the same automobile accident, in October of 1997. Stinson happened to meet another grieving mother and, through her, learned about The Compassionate Friends.
“Terry and I decided to attend a meeting in Atlanta, and when we left I knew we had to start a group in Rome. By October of ‘98 we were chartered,” she said.
They have held a candlelight memorial service every year since then.
Some families were there last Sunday to honor more than one loved one. Bing attended on memory of her granddaughter Nikki Reid. Her sister, Debbie Riley, attended in memory of her granddaughter Keanua Chambers.
Both Riley and Bing wore photo buttons in honor of their granddaughters, as did several other attendees.
“We have made lifelong friends here,” Bing said. “It’s a place where you know what you have been through is understood.”
Angel Warren, Bing’s daughter, was there to honor her father, Thomas Bing, who passed three years ago. Warren arranged photos, which family members provided beforehand, into a slideshow that was displayed throughout the evening.
Family members also could place photos of their loved ones on a table set up in front of the sanctuary. Over 80 poinsettias donated for the service were arranged around the table. At the conclusion of the service, the poinsettias were handed out to family and friends who attended.
Dr. Scott Bowerman of Rome Orthopaedic Center opened the memorial service with prayer and shared words of encouragement. He said Compassionate Friends provided incredible support for him and his family when they nearly lost their son Will in an accident a few years ago.
“The only one that can truly offer understanding is someone who has experienced a similar loss. So I hope you will connect with others here tonight,” he said.
Five ceremonial candles were lit — representing grief, courage, memories, love, and hope.
Songs and poetry readings were shared throughout the evening. Near the end of the service, attendees were invited to go up and speak the names of their loved ones. There were smiles, tears, and an abundance of hugs.
A memorial tree, with photo ornaments of loved ones, is on display through the holidays at Parker Systems LLC, 400 Broad St.
Compassionate Friends meets the second Thursday of each month at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. Stinson said the open support group “is designed to help families navigate grief.”
For more information and resources, visit the national website at CompassionateFriends.org. To connect with Rome’s chapter, contact DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 or tcfdeeann@gmail.com.