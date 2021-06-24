Author and writing mentor Lauretta Hannon is hosting the Great Roman Write-In on July 17 at Rome’s Labyrinth. And she’s hoping it will inspire and energize anyone who’s ever had a desire to write creatively or just to improve their writing.
The free event is open to all writers, aspiring writers and those simply hoping to enjoy some creative fun in the great outdoors.
Hannon is a writer and humorist who has published “Images of America: Powder Springs” in 2004 and “The Cracker Queen: A Memoir of a Jagged, Joyful Life” in 2009.
The event will include evocative writing prompts, live readings by participants as well as focused time to work on stories.
“We moved to Rome a year ago and I love this community so much,” Hannon said. “I wanted to, in a small way, offer something to members of the community for free as a thank you for being so warm and welcoming. When I visited the labyrinth it’s a perfect space for this.”
Hannon said she’s conducted similar events in metro Atlanta for several years and has learned that the activity energizes the imagination, particularly when there are “kindred spirits” gathered together.
“This event is for everyone,” she said. “From the person who has always thought about writing something creative but never has, to very seasoned writers. We’re going to energize and inspire regardless of where they are as writers.”
The event runs from 9-11 a.m. No registration is necessary. Participants just need to be seated in the labyrinth by 8:45 a.m. They should bring paper and pen since no phones, tablets or laptops will be used during the exercise.
Participants will be seated on the terraces of the labyrinth or they can bring chairs if they prefer. The vent is open to those age 17 and up.
In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled. The Rome’s Labyrinth is located on Jackson Hill near the Rome Civic Center and the Last Stop Gift Shop.