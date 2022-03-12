Travelers have long admired the white craftsman on Calhoun Road going into Shannon. Its surrounding trees — gracious in their size and span — wide porches and matching fences make it seem as though a piece of “The Great Gatsby” rooted itself here many decades ago.
And the house has somehow survived largely unchanged. Donna Peavy, its relatively new owner, is well aware of the attention her property draws, and she looks forward to sharing its bygone-era spell with her community soon. The property now bears a discreet sign at the end of its driveway identifying it as the Southern Oaks Events Wedding & Events Venue, and the Peavys have made a considerable investment, not only in its preservation, but in adding updates that will allow wedding and party guests to settle in and make their own memories.
The home and its updates
The 2,400-square-foot home, sitting on 25 acres, Peavy said, dates to the early 1930s. Its original owner was not a Rome native and wanted to construct something unusual for the area — hence the craftsman design. Over the years, thoughtful additions kept the house current with the times. Its previous owners converted a few rooms to a large kitchen brightened with a ceiling full of skylights and replete with custom wooden cabinets surrounding a specialty molded cast iron stove. They completed their updates with a sunroom and laundry room.
Peavy and her husband, Sammy Peavy, have made their own improvements, mostly with an eye toward future events guests. Donna Peavy said they made a commitment from the time of purchase in 2019 to stick with the vintage aesthetic.
“We’re going to keep it pretty original,” she said.
Indeed, the outward appearance of the various buildings on the property has remained largely unchanged as the couple has readied the property for outdoor weddings and other celebrations. They’ve added a pergola they constructed from the remnants of an old porch that stood adjacent to the house. Although they had to dismantle the porch, the couple didn’t want to discard materials they considered an inherent part of the place.
“We’ve got to salvage some of this somehow,” Donna Peavy recalled thinking. “We can’t just get rid of all of it. It’s a piece of the property.”
The pergola, painted white to match the house, will afford access to power and will allow event hosts to set up for music or for the ceremony portion of weddings. A 1,400-square-foot patio now under construction will allow for seating for 120 people, the venue’s Facebook page states, and the Peavys have selected building materials that will tie its look to that of the house. Larger parties can plan on extra seating around the patio. A three-bay garage now houses a catering room, bathrooms, groom’s quarters and a foyer for sitting, and vintage furniture adds to the aesthetic. Back outside, a small, rock building, originally a storage space for vegetables, contains a custom-made bar and also provides storage space. The property will also afford accommodation for brides as they prepare to walk down the aisle.
“The bride and bridesmaids will have access to the house situated on the property for their pre-wedding needs,” the Facebook page says.
The venue concept has been well received, in a largely residential area Donna Peavy said. She’s gotten to know those living near her property and has found them supportive.
“I’ve got great neighbors,” she said.
A chance to give back
For Donna Peavy, the opportunity to incorporate a community landmark into a desire to give back is valuable. Although she doesn’t have concrete plans at the moment, she has a dream of eventually using Southern Oaks to enrich the lives of those in need.
She grew up in Chickamauga, although she’s lived in the Calhoun area since she was a young adult and now works in human resources for a company there. She remembers stretches of her childhood where material things weren’t plentiful.
“We didn’t have a lot, and at the holidays, there were always charities that would host stuff for kids,” she recalled. “They always made sure that we had Christmas. I didn’t really think of it back then, but as I got older, I thought, ‘They were helping us … I get choked up thinking about it.”
For now, Southern Oaks is a place for new beginnings and celebrations. Donna Peavy has already begun sharing her home and vision with her community via the Facebook page where she posts construction updates and photos of the house decorated for holidays.
“I just want to give back,” she said. “That is where it stems from for me.”