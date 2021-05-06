Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. for a performance by the Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet, bringing back to Rome violinist Joel Link in a benefit concert for the DeSoto Theatre.
The concert will take place on Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street and is open to the public.
Link grew up in Rome in the 90s, one of three siblings who played string instruments since their early years and performed as a trio in Rome and in Atlanta. Link’s father, Dr. Joel Link, worked at the Harbin Clinic, while his mother, Marilu, homeschooled the three kids. The family later moved to Cartersville to be closer to the music teachers in Atlanta but kept ties to Rome.
Hailed as “the next Guarneri Quartet” (Chicago Tribune) and “the young American string quartet of the moment,” (New Yorker), the Dover Quartet catapulted to international stardom in 2013, following a sweep of all prizes at the Banff Competition.
In addition to its faculty role as the inaugural Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble in Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music, the Dover Quartet holds residencies with the Kennedy Center, Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University, Artosphere, and the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival.
Link is an active soloist and chamber musician and has been a top prize winner of numerous competitions including the Johansen International Competition in Washington, D.C. and the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition in England. He has appeared on numerous radio shows, including NPR’s From the Top, and performs over 100 concerts around the world annually.
“The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation welcomes the Dover Quartet to Rome and is proud to have Joel Link returning to his childhood hometown,” said Jim Powell, president of the foundation. “We first approached the group in 2019, and were honored that Joel and his group graciously accepted our invitation to perform at the DeSoto.”
The concert at the DeSoto will be one of the group’s first in-person performances since the beginning of the pandemic and will be the first concert presented by the foundation in over a year. Seating will be distanced and therefore limited tickets will be available for sale. Although the DeSoto’s brand-new heat and air system will provide optimum circulation and air purification, masks will be required, as this will help limit the potential spread of the virus in an indoor setting.
Tickets to the Dover Quartet concert will be available Friday at www.thedesoto.org. Prices range from $127 for VIP premier seating, to $67 and $77 for reserved sections A and B, and to $47 for general admission.
For additional information or to donate visit www.thedesoto.org, or follow the Historic DeSoto Theatre on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. Donations can be mailed to HDTF, 530 Broad Street, Rome GA 30161.