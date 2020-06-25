The Triumphant Quartet, a gospel group, will perform a concert at the Rome City Auditorium tonight starting at 7 p.m.
The group consists of David Sutton (tenor), Clayton Inman (lead), Scott Inman (baritone), and Eric Bennett (bass).
The group’s songs include “I Bring You Forgiveness,” “Don’t Let the Sandals Fool Ya,” “Hey, Jonah,” “The Great I Am Still Is,” “The Old White Flag” and “When the Trumpet Sounds.”
The concert will also feature Christian music group The Greesons.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Tickets are $25 for main floor and $20 for balcony. Tickets are available online at www.itickets.com or by calling 800-965-9324.