Three gospel groups will perform at the Rome City Auditorium on Saturday.
The concert will feature Southern gospel group and Dove Award winning Triumphant Quartet as well as Atlanta-based gospel music group Charlie Sexton & Homecoming and Gainsville-based, Five-time Grammy nominated, seven-time GMA Dove Award winning Karen Peck and New River.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for the main floor and $20 for the balcony. Tickets are available online at www.itickets.com or by calling 800-965-9324