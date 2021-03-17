The Office of Downtown Development will partner with P.A.W.S. to host Dogs Day Out, an adoption and fundraising event on March 23, National Puppy Day.
The event will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Town Green. P.A.W.S will facilitate an adoption event where the public can meet pets available for adoption as well as sign up to be eligible for adoption.
The Office of Downtown Development will kickoff a fundraising campaign to install dog sanitization stations throughout Historic Downtown Rome and the River District.
Floyd County residents can enter their dog into the inaugural Downtown Rome Dog Mayor contest. Stop by the event to register and pay the $20 entry fee and staff will take your dog’s photo. Feel free to dress up your pup for the photo! Photos will be posted on the Downtown Rome, GA’s Facebook page for the election.
The dog with the most likes will be elected the Downtown Rome Dog Mayor and serve as the honorary sponsor of the first dog sanitization station. The winner will be announced and contacted by April 27. All dog owners registering their dog for the mayor contest must be a resident of Floyd County. All proceeds from this contest will go towards the dog sanitization stations and P.A.W.S.
Donations will be accepted the day of the event and sponsorships are available. An organization, individual or downtown business can sponsor a station for $250. Cash, checks, and PayPal are accepted forms of payment. The public is welcome to bring their furry friends to this event; the first sanitation station will be installed at the Town Green and be accessible for Dogs Day Out.
For more information on this event, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown@romega.us.