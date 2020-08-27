“Godspell” makes its second appearance at the River Arts District playhouse this weekend.
The show will see a second run Friday through Sunday.
Director Tracy Hellriegel said the show opened just as the pandemic hit which interrupted its second weekend. But now it’s back. And she expects good ticket sales.
The show is based on the gospel of Matthew. It features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games and tomfoolery. It features the hit “Day By Day” as well as an eclectic blend of songs ranging from pop to vaudeville.
“Godspell is about a group of individuals who actually become a community through the teachings and parables of Jesus,” Hellriegel said. “It very much talks about building of the community and supporting each other despite our differences. That’s really applicable to what we’re going through today.”
The show will feature some new cast members since its first run, namely Chase and Sarah Brackett who hail from New York. Chase takes on the role of Jesus while Isaac Brackett is Judas. The cast also includes Desiree Whatley Green, Taylor Ritchie, Morgan Askew-Samuels, Scott McDaniel, Blaise Phillips and Dillon Lester.
Performances are scheduled for The RAD Playhouse on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The RAD Playhouse, located at 233 North Fifth Ave., just off Broad Street, is limiting seating to 32 due to social distancing.
Show times are Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit TheRAD.biz or call 706-331-1006;