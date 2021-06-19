Go Bananas for Yummy Banana Treats!
Deliciously sweet slices of banana on a peanut butter sandwich or mixed in a bowl with fresh berries and sliced melon, any way you choose to peel and eat it, the banana is simply a perfect food. No doubt that we Southerners love our banana pudding. Whether with thick meringue, custard, and vanilla wafers or made with Cool Whip and sweetened condensed milk, no matter how it’s prepared, it tops the list of quintessential summertime desserts. Homemade banana ice cream scooped straight out of a churner or electric freezer brings back childhood memories for me. And, the headache you would get when you plopped that first bite of ice-cold goodness into your mouth! Brrr! Grab a bunch of the tropical fruit and whip up some seasonal drinks and treats this summer. These breezy banana recipes are full of flavor and will make you crazy for more!
Upside Down Banana Cake
Topping:
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
5 ½ TBSP. butter, melted
2 medium bananas
Cake:
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
Pinch of salt
¾ cup light brown sugar, packed
¼ cup sugar
2 bananas, mashed
½ cup milk
¾ TBSP. pure vanilla extract
¼ tsp. rum extract
1/3 cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
Grease a 9-inch springform pan. Mix together the 1 cup brown sugar and melted butter, and press into the bottom of the pan. Thinly slice the bananas and layer over the top. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and both sugars. Stir in the mashed bananas, milk, extracts, and oil. Lightly beat the eggs and add to the mixture. Stir well. Pour on top of the brown sugar and sliced banana topping. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Allow cake to cool about 5-6 minutes in the pan. Serve warm with ice cream.
Banana Split Fluff Salad
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
12 oz. whipped topping
3 medium bananas, cubed
1 (21 oz.) can cherry pie filling
1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple, drained
½ cup pecans, walnuts, or peanuts, finely chopped
Chocolate fudge syrup
Maraschino cherries, optional
In a large bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk and whipped topping; stir until well blended. Fold in the bananas, pie filling, crushed pineapple, and nuts. Drizzle the chocolate syrup across the top and add a few cherries on top. Options: Substitute the sweetened condensed milk with instant banana pudding, or use strawberry pie filling instead of the cherry pie filling.
Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls
Dough:
1 (2 ¼ tsp.) yeast package
½ cup whole milk
1/3 cup sugar, plus 2 TBSP. sugar
¼ cup butter, melted
1 tsp. salt
2 large eggs
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 small or medium bananas, mashed
4 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
Warm the milk. Dissolve the yeast in the warm milk and add the 2 TBSP. sugar. Allow the yeast to stand for at least 10 minutes. Tiny bubbles will appear on the surface and the liquid will be frothy. In a stand mixer bowl, use the paddle or dough hook attachment (or use a rubber spatula if you do not have a mixer), and mix the yeast with the 1/3 cup sugar and add the butter, salt, eggs, vanilla extract, and mashed bananas. Add in the flour and knead in the bowl for about 3-4 minutes. You will need oil and/or flour for your hands. Take the dough ball and place in a large, well-greased bowl. Cover and allow to rise by placing the bowl in a warm place for one hour. The dough should double in size.
Filling:
1/3 cup butter, melted
1 ½ TBSP. ground cinnamon
½ cup dark brown sugar
½ cup and 1 TBSP. light brown sugar
2 TBSP. finely chopped walnuts (optional)
For the filling, mix together all of the ingredients in a bowl.
Turn out the dough ball onto a well-greased surface and roll out dough to about 15 inches by 11 inches. Spread the filling across the dough and roll up. Slice into 12 rolls and place in a greased 9x13 pan. Set aside and allow to rise for 15-18 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-22 minutes. Allow to cool for a few minutes and then frost with the cream cheese frosting.
Frosting:
4 TBSP. butter, softened
2 oz. cream cheese, softened
Pinch of salt
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
Cream the butter and cream cheese together until smooth and creamy. Add the salt, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar and cream until smooth.