Giggity’s Sports Bar & Grill will be the setting for a sip and paint event on March 16 from 6-9 p.m.
The event is being hosted by MerryMakingArt and the theme is “The Mountains are calling and I must go.”
Participants will learn to make their own mountain-themed door hanger. All materials will be supplied and the full menu and bar will be available to participants.
Payment in advance is $35 and can be made at the event’s Facebook page by searching “Paint & Sip — The mountains are calling.” Your invoice will reserve your spot. Seating is limited.
For additional questions, call 706-844-6933.
For the safety of customers, hand sanitizer will be provided at each table and participants are encourage to wear masks, but not required.
Giggity’s is located at 227 Broad St.