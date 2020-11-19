Gift giving just got a little easier this holiday season.
But only for those who act quickly.
A limited number of very special gift packages are available at three local stores. What makes these packages so special is that they contain hand-crafted work by local artists.
And what’s even more appealing about them is that every penny spent on the gifts benefits the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters.
Devon Smyth, executive director of the Davies Shelters, said the gift packages are the result of an immense amount of generosity from the community.
Local artists Bob Harris, Lynda Newsome, Frank Murphy, Stacie Scoggins Marshall, Charlotte Kennedy and Diane Lewis have donated woodwork, prints, soap and pottery while gift wrapping and packaging have also been donated.
“And three stores have very generously agreed to sell these for us,” Smyth said. “Those are Over The Moon Antiques in Central Plaza, Do Good Boutique on Broad Street and Yellow Door Antiques on Fifth Avenue.”
Smyth said there are gift bags that contain individual items such as original prints by Murphy, candles by Newsome or beautiful carved angels by Harris. There is also soap and ceramic ornaments. Then there are combinations of items, as well as large packages containing an item from every artist.
For example, individual angels are $40, a candle/ornament bundle is $25 or an individual Frank Murphy print is $30. The large packages containing all the gifts is $200.
Smyth emphasized that there is a limited number of the packages at each store and when they’re sold out, the fundraiser is over. There will be no restocking of gifts.
“When they’re gone, they’re gone,” she said. “These would make great holiday gifts but I would encourage people to get them as quickly as possible because we only put a certain number of gifts at each store. For example, we expect the angels to sell out fast.”
All the gift packages that benefit the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters are located at Over the Moon Antiques, 27 Central Plaza; Do Good Boutique, 215 Broad St.; and Yellow Door Antiques & Art, 219 N. Fifth Ave.