Many Rome residents may not be aware that Berry College’s equestrian team competes against (and defeats) some of the best teams in the region.
In fact, there are many who didn’t even realize Berry College had an equestrian team.
But an upcoming event at Berry College is the perfect chance to see the local team in action and to witness the difficult skills they’ve mastered.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, the school’s Gunby Equine Center (on the Mountain Campus) is hosting a Hunt Seat competition. It’s the end of the regular season for that particular discipline. Along with dressage, it’s a classic form of English riding and is based on the tradition of fox hunting. It judges the horse’s movement and form on the flat and over fences as well as how the rider navigates their mount.
Berry’s team will be competing against several others including teams from UGA, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kennesaw State. The event begins at 9 a.m. and admission is free.
The very next Day, Sunday, March 1, the team turns right around and begins their post season and regional competition with Hunt Seat beginning at 9 a.m. and the Western competition beginning at noon.
“Equestrian is a varsity sport at Berry under the athletic umbrella,” said the team’s coach Margaret Ellington. “We compete in what’s called the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association. This is a sport that requires a lot of strength and is very difficult. A lot of people don’t realize that.”
“It’s a demanding sport,” she added. “It’s a full-time sport. Whenever the team is in school, they’re riding. The team practices at the equine center at least three times a week. They practice with a coach and they have a team workout led by a trainer. They’re also required to do horse care. It’s very demanding.”
In both disciplines, the riders are judged on how they’re able to maneuver their horse. But what a lot of people don’t realize is that at competitions, the riders don’t ride “their” horse.
“They’re being judged on how they maneuver a horse they’ve never ridden before,” said Ellington who’s been coaching at Berry for 22 years. “They compete on a horse they didn’t practice on. When my riders go to collegiate competitions, you draw for a horse that’s provided for them. So the riders have to keep their form and position on a horse that’s completely new to them.”
The Berry Equestrian — led by Ellington, as well as assistant coaches Kimberly Wallace and Melissa Phillips — has won three national titles and recently clinched the region title in the Western discipline, defeating six teams in their region. They’re currently in first place in the Hunt Seat division- their final standing in the region will be determined at the last regular season show on Feb. 29 at Berry.
“That would be a great opportunity for the community to come out and see what we do,” Ellington said. “If you’ve ever been curious to know what collegiate riding is all about, we’d love to have you. And we could definitely use all the support we can get.”
The Feb. 29 and March 1 events will take place at the Gunby Equine Center at Berry College’s Mountain Campus. Admission is free. Concessions will be on sale. Only service dogs are allowed to accompany visitors.