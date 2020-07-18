The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces an open call for individuals of all ages and abilities who are interested in volunteering to appear in print and/or video for Georgia’s Rome promotional projects. No experience is necessary; just a love for our town and the opportunity to represent it well.
The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism currently utilizes local talent for video and photo projects, but is seeking to expand our talent pool. All project work is volunteer based. Talent opportunities include: acting, modeling, mascot, and voice over work. All projects are managed by the staff of the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. Projects are coordinated year-round.
If interested in being considered for upcoming promotional projects, visit RomeGeorgia.org/Talent to fill out a quick online application form and to upload a head shot.
For more information, contact Kristi Kent at kkent@romega.us or 706-295-5576.