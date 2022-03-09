Georgia's Rome Art Experience Kids: Sock Bunnies Mar 9, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rome residents can get ready for spring with a cute craft for kids.On Thursday, March 10, kids can create adorable sock bunnies at the Rome Area History Center starting at 4 p.m. The no-sew sock bunnies are an easy way to make stuffed animals and local kids are encouraged to participate. Instruction and all materials are included.The cost is $5.To reserve a spot, purchase a ticket online at freshtix.com and Other upcoming craft projects include a family project making paper cranes, an adult project making sunflower wreaths in April as well as seed container gardening and succulent gardening in May. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists