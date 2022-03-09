sock bunnies

Rome residents can get ready for spring with a cute craft for kids.

On Thursday, March 10, kids can create adorable sock bunnies at the Rome Area History Center starting at 4 p.m. 

The no-sew sock bunnies are an easy way to make stuffed animals and local kids are encouraged to participate. Instruction and all materials are included.

The cost is $5.

To reserve a spot, purchase a ticket online at freshtix.com and 

Other upcoming craft projects include a family project making paper cranes, an adult project making sunflower wreaths in April as well as seed container gardening and succulent gardening in May.

