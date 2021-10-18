Rome natives the Georgia Thunderbolts have released their first full-length album, "Can We Get a Witness."
The band features Riley Couzzourt on guitar; Zach Everett on bass, harmony vocals and keyboard; TJ Lyle on vocals, harmonic and keyboard; Bristol Perry on drums and Logan Tolbert on guitar.
“We put a lot of heart and soul into this album,” the band said in a release. “It’s all about releasing a raw rock n’ roll record that everyone around the world can relate to. We're hoping it brings a smile to everyone’s face as big as our home state of Georgia, and makes you wanna get up and have a footstomping good time, with The Georgia Thunderbolts.”
The new album features 13 tracks plus a vinyl bonus track. The sixth track on the album is a cover of the Allman Brothers Band's "Midnight Rider" which has been a staple of the band's live set while touring this fall.
The band has a decidedly classic rock sound with hints of soul and blues. American Songwriter called the Thunderbolts "timeless." Rolling Stone says of them "southern rock continues to thrive in the 21st Century and Classic Rock calls them "your new favorite southern rock band."
“We’re going for that timeless and classic sound with a modern twist and newer attitude,” Lyle said.
“We all grew up on rock music,” Couzzourt added. “If I could think of three words to describe us, they would be ‘Hardworking, Determined, and Humble.’”
Perry said there's a message the band's trying to get across.
"It's okay to be yourself. If you're going through hard times, the music will always be there," he said. "We'd love to remind everyone of that.”
"Can We Get a Witness" can be streamed at smarturl.it/TheGAThunderbolts
