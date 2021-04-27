Country recording artist Drew Parker is set to open for labelmate Cody Johnson at Ridge Ferry Park on May 8.
Parker's debut major-label single “While You’re Gone” impacts country radio on May 24. “While You’re Gone” is a SiriusXM The Highway’s “Highway Find” and has garnered over 15 million streams.
Parker has several major publishing credits to his name including “Lonely One” on Luke Combs’ debut platinum record This One’s For You, Jake Owen’s No.1 single “Homemade” and Combs’ “1, 2 Many” and “Forever After All”
Joined the first three weeks of Combs’ What You See Is What You Get tour alongside Ashley McBryde last year, with the remaining dates anticipated to resume in August.
Visit online at https://www.rfpra.com/concertseries for concert information and to purchase tickets and passes.