On Saturday, May 20, Georgia Highlands College will host two community events at the Floyd Campus, 3175 Cedartown Hwy.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. with the inaugural Fishing Rodeo at Paris Lake followed by the inaugural Cars on Campus Car Show starting at noon. The day will feature food, fun and prizes sure to please the whole family.
Youth Fishing Rodeo
The Youth Fishing Rodeo runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Young anglers and their families are invited to GHC to enjoy a morning of fishing, activities, snacks and prizes.
“This is a great event to reconnect and get the community on campus and simply enjoy the day with our families,” Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Jason Christian said. “We hope attendees enjoy our beautiful campus and simply have fun!”
The Youth Fishing Rodeo is free for youth under the age of 16. The event will feature free fishing loaner gear while supplies last, as well as prizes for the biggest fish within age categories, kids activities, a raffle with prizes including a 50/50 cash drawing, a new mattress from Heritage Sleep Concepts and consolidated gift card packs for a family night out featuring tickets to Tellus Science Museum, restaurant gift cards and more.
Winners of the biggest fish contest in the age categories 5 and under, 6-8, 9-11 and 12-15 will receive a fishing pole and other gifts. To learn more about the Youth Fishing Rodeo, visit fish.highlands.edu
Cars on Campus Car Show
Northwest Georgia, rev up your engines and get ready for the inaugural Cars on Campus Car Show from noon to 3 p.m.
Free admission to the all-ages event will feature your community’s classic and custom cars, children’s activities and a People’s Choice award for one lucky participant. From classic vintage cars to sleek modern designs, there’s something for everyone to admire and appreciate.
All proceeds from the car show will directly support student scholarships through the GHC Foundation.
“By donating, you’re not only supporting your passion for cars but also investing in the future of education,” Auxiliary Business Analyst Anthony Snyder said. “All proceeds raised will go towards the ‘Ready to Start’ scholarship, providing opportunities for deserving students to achieve their academic goals and pursue their dreams. Your contribution can make a meaningful impact, one student at a time.”
The college has reserved 80 spots for pre-registered vehicles, and any remaining spots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the event.
To ensure a seamless experience for all attendees, we kindly request that registered participants commit to staying from noon to 3 p.m., as the main show lot will be closed off for the duration of the show.
To register a vehicle for the event and for information on sponsorship opportunities for any budget, visit carshow.highlands.edu. To donate, please visit givetoday.highlands.edu and choose “GHC Car Show” under the “Designation” section. All donations are tax-deductible.