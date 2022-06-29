Peighton Williamson’s goal of a career in the film industry is coming to fruition. The 20-year-old, set to enroll in Berry College in the fall, recently completed an internship on the set of MGM’s “Creed III.”
Working on the upcoming blockbuster has only furthered her passion for movie production as she sets her eyes on a future profession.
Williamson’s drive to produce films began at a young age, using cell phones and tablets to create home videos with friends.
“But instead of just doing it for fun like other kids, I got serious about it and grew a passion for it,” Williamson said. “I realized how much I liked creating stories, filming and even acting.”
Williamson continued to stoke her interest through community theater. She also joined her high school’s audio/visual technology classes and worked on school productions.
Williamson intended to begin her film studies at Berry College, but during her freshman year at Georgia Highlands College, she discovered the Georgia Film Academy.
Williamson said she will continue her film studies when she transfers to Berry this fall, but her internship has already landed her contacts, and a close friend, in the industry. She is striving to become a producer and would like to continue as an actor, similar to Tyler Perry, she said.
GFA is a unique, statewide initiative to train the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience. The program’s focus on diversity and support of underrepresented communities has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies like MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, who have signed on to help the GFA set students on a path for a career in the entertainment industry.
“I really enjoy learning everything related to the film industry, and I knew I would get some opportunities,” Williamson said.
Her prediction rang true. Williamson’s time with GFA culminated with an internship as a script supervisor on “Creed III” earlier this year, where she had a front-row seat to the production of the movie sitting beside actor/director Michael B. Jordan and the film’s script supervisor. Williamson notated coverage, continuity and timing of scenes on set and gained additional experience working in the production office.
Williamson said there was some intimidation working on a blockbuster film. It was just her second time on a professional set following a role as an extra on the yet-to-be-released film, “Holy Irresistible” which was shot in Rome. However, the experience gained through her GFA studies provided her with the know-how to be successful, along with the confidence to succeed.
“My freshman year, I wasn’t really confident in my abilities,” she said. “But after [going through GFA], I can definitely see myself going for it.”
As Williamson embarks on her dream career, she is thankful for the education and opportunities her time with GFA afforded her. She suggests anyone seeking to pursue a career in the film industry join the program.
“If you really have the passion and the dream, if you work hard for it, you will definitely make it,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how long it takes, it will happen, and GFA will help you get there. I think it’s the best program to get your start, get that experience and the confidence. If you really have the passion and the work ethic, you will soar.”