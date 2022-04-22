The City of Rome recognizes Georgia Cities Week on April 24-30.
The City encourages residents to utilize all our varied city services and encourages residents to try a city service that they have not utilized before. Here is a list of opportunities:
Downtown Rome Racquets Center
The City of Rome recently added 12 new pickleball courts to the Downtown Rome Racquets Center for a total of 22 courts. The center just launched a new weekly pickleball league open to all levels from beginners to advanced players. The league plays on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. for $7. Pickleball 101 and 201 classes are also offered throughout the week; and Thursday evenings are Taco Truck night for all tennis and pickleball players to enjoy. The facility is open daily. Call 706-236-4490 to reserve a court or register for a program.
Downtown Development
The Downtown Development Office works with downtown businesses, residents and property owners to develop and promote Downtown Rome. One of the many roles they provide is planning community events throughout the year that are free to the public including the ArtsFest on May 7, First Fridays from June to September and Fiddlin’ Fest in October. The DDA is also in the process of developing a Small Business Incubator to help empower entrepreneurs, innovators and creators. To learn more about upcoming events, the business incubator or volunteer opportunities, visit DowntownRomeGa.us
Free Rome Transit
The Rome Transit Department is providing free fixed route Mainline transit service through Dec. 30, 2022 making anytime the perfect time to try Rome transit. Although fares will be free during this period, other transit operations will continue as normal. Please keep in mind that riders must have a destination and cannot ride the bus for the entire loop. Health and safety is always priority; transit riders are asked to social distance and wear a mask. For transit route maps visit,
.
Rome Area History Center
Walk through time starting from early settlements to recent history of Rome and surrounding areas at the Rome Area History Center. Rome has a rich, storied past that reveals a diversity of people and lifeways. Admission is always free and accessible to all; open Wednesday — Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. The City of Rome owns and maintains the facility; while the history center is a non-profit organization supported by donors, sponsors and fundraising efforts. The center offers a full calendar of programs, visit
for details. The history center gift shop also serves as the Georgia’s Rome Downtown Welcome Center and Gift Shop. The shop is proud to represent local artists, growers and makers and offers unique Rome and history center souvenirs.
Rome Tennis Center at Berry College
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College offers a full schedule of programs for Rome residents for all ages and skill levels including Tennis 101, Tennis 102, Cardio Tennis, Open Clinic, Live Ball, Junior Tennis Programs, and Summer Tennis Camps. To view the calendar and program descriptions and to register online visit RomeTennisCenter.com. The Tennis Center is also hosting ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships April 19-24; anyone interested in volunteering can apply online at RomeTennisCenter.com.
Rome-Floyd ECO Center & Sulzbacher Roman Holiday
The Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center is a joint department that provides natural resource education. The center is open daily Monday — Friday, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month which includes Saturday, April 30 during Georgia Cities Week. The center also manages the Sulzbacher Roman Holiday riverboat tours; which are often combined with school field trips to the ECO Center. Public river tour season will begin on Saturday, May 1 and also a special tour on May 7 will be added as part of Downtown Rome’s ArtFest. Purchase tickets online at
Rome-Floyd ECO Center
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful is a joint department and a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Their mission is to achieve a cleaner and more beautiful community through education and citizen involvement. They offer a full calendar of clean-up events and volunteer opportunities including several upcoming events in May. Keeping Rome-Floyd Beautiful is only made possible when citizens participate. RSVP to volunteer for an upcoming event at
Rome Trails
The City of Rome is proud of it’s large trail system because it offers a quality of life for our residents and enjoyment for our visitors. Trails, like roadways and mass transit, are key components in a community’s transportation system. They provide an alternate means of mobility, which reduces traffic congestion, and pollution. Trails the city manages include Jackson Hill Trails, Heritage Trail Network, Mt. Berry Trails, GE Trails and Blossom Hill. The city works in partnership with TRED and Floyd County on many trail projects including a current trail connection that is underway to connect Mt. Berry Trail to the Levee trail on Avenue A. Learn more about Rome’s trails at
Stonebridge Golf Course Launchbox
Stonebridge Golf Club is a city facility that offers golf programs and events for all ages. The facility also hosts Launchbox Golf, which are covered bays for playing a variety of virtual golf games complete with outdoor furniture and bayside food and beverage service. It is not only popular for players of all ages; but it’s a great introduction to golf for people who have never played. Reserve a tee time or LaunchBox rental online at
Facility Rentals
The City of Rome maintains several historic buildings and sites and makes them available to the public for event rentals. Facilities include the City Auditorium, Civic Center, Historic City Clocktower, Rome Area History Center Event Floor, Senior Center and The Labyrinth. These facilities are popular for meetings, weddings and celebrations. Learn more about the facilities and rental opportunities at
Citizens Invited to Connect & Participate in Local Government
Georgia Cities Week is a time to remind citizens that they can shape and influence this branch of government which is closest to the people. The City of Rome website provides information on city services, departments, committees and contact information. Citizens may also sign up to receive notifications on city news and happenings and view a calendar of all city meetings and community events. Citizens are encouraged to explore the website at
. Citizens can also stay up to date on local city government news by following the verified City of Rome, GA — Government social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
myRome App
The city also encourages residents to download the myRome app. The app allows residents to connect directly with city staff in order to more effectively and efficiently resolve issues in the community. Residents can submit and monitor requests, provide comments and follow other requests in the City of Rome. Access quick links to community news, events and city resources.